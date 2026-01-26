‘I don’t drink coffee anymore, and it’s helped my nervous system so much’: Actor Banita Sandhu on fitness, food, and films

Banita Sandhu is back in Mumbai—settled, grounded, and glowing. In a candid chat with us, the October actress opened up about everything from her morning routine, fitness and wellness secrets to her food indulgences, handbag essentials, and even her journey with Hindi. She also gave us a peek into her upcoming projects and shared how small tweaks—like cutting out coffee—have made a big difference to her energy and nervous system.

Here is the edited excerpt of our conversation, with Sandhu spilling her secrets.

Banita Sandhu: (Excitedly) My routine has changed recently. I’m doing The Artist’s Way course by Julia Cameron, and I think I am on week five now. As soon as I wake up, I brush my teeth, and then I go back to bed and do my three “morning pages”.

It’s kind of just like journaling—getting your thoughts out, what you want to do for the day, any creative ideas…whatever is coming to mind, you just scribble it all out. It just flows really easily in that state.

“My favourite thing to have first thing in the morning is this turmeric, ginger, cardamom, cinnamon, honey hot water concoction” : Banita Sandhu (Image/Instagram/Banita Sandhu) “My favourite thing to have first thing in the morning is this turmeric, ginger, cardamom, cinnamon, honey hot water concoction” : Banita Sandhu (Image/Instagram/Banita Sandhu)

Q. That’s wonderful to hear! What follows next? Do you have any go-to morning drinks?

Banita Sandhu: Yes. My favourite thing to have first thing in the morning is this turmeric, ginger, cardamom, cinnamon, honey hot water concoction. It’s full-on desi, but it is the best thing for your immunity and your skin. Before you eat breakfast, it flushes out everything.

Then, about an hour after I wake up, once I have showered and gotten ready, I have breakfast, which is usually a French omelette. If I am working out, I do a strength training session at the gym in the morning, but honestly, I haven’t been working out that much lately (laughs). But, yeah, I have a really nice, beautiful morning structure.

Q: Tell us what your ideal workout routine looks like. Are you more into Pilates, strength training, or something else?

Banita Sandhu: I used to be such a cardio girl. I would literally run, do 5K steps, use the step machine …everything. But I was really young then and not very informed about what is actually good for your health. My dad had been telling me to strength train for years, and now I am finally listening to his advice. So, now I like doing strength training sessions in the morning with a trainer because, honestly, I have no idea how to use the weights on my own (laughs). But one thing I really love is yoga. I strength train four times a week and do yoga twice a week.

Story continues below this ad

When I am in Europe or the US, I really try to walk as much as I can. It is very nice. You are connected to your surroundings, and your fitness is happening simultaneously. In India, I don’t get to walk as much, so I try to make up for it with gym sessions. I just wish Indian roads were more walk-friendly. However, there are a couple of parks in Mumbai where I go for walks, sometimes with my manager or my best friend.

Q: What’s the secret to your fitness?

Banita Sandhu: I think you have to listen to what is right for your body, especially women. How we live our lives depends so much on what week of our cycle we are in, right? I really follow my body cycle, and it dictates what my week looks like in terms of health and fitness. For example, if this week I am in my luteal phase, I need a bit more protein.

We are not men. It is really important that women are in tune with their four-week or 28-day schedule. The week of our cycle affects our energy, mood, and nutritional needs… Neuroplasticity is higher before your period, so it is a good time to teach yourself something new.

When I look back at my teenage years or even early 20s, I wish that I had known this, because then I would not have been so hard on myself. Also, I love hydration, and I take electrolytes daily, especially before my period, to help with water retention, bloating, and swelling. That is something I have been obsessed with for the past year.

Story continues below this ad

“I tried matcha in a coconut in Dubai and it’s insane! I loved it”: Banita Sandhu (Image: Instagram/Banita Sandhu) “I tried matcha in a coconut in Dubai and it’s insane! I loved it”: Banita Sandhu (Image: Instagram/Banita Sandhu)

Q. Do you follow any particular diet?

Banita Sandhu: I don’t believe in diets. I have always grown up with my parents telling me balance is everything and to never deprive myself. When it comes to working out, I am not overly obsessive about it. I don’t count calories. I don’t punish myself if I miss a gym day.

But I am a Punjabi, and I have a sweet tooth (laughs). I try to be as balanced as I can be in my diet. I used to have fruit and porridge in the morning in the UK, but it gave me a sugar crash. Now I have eggs for a stable energy flow. I try to be mindful of sugar and look for sugar alternatives like jaggery, monk fruit, stevia or natural sweeteners that are not addictive.

One more thing. When I moved to Mumbai, I got into meditation. Those meditation courses, of course, said that I cannot have meat or alcohol. But they were like.. ‘no caffeine’. And I am someone who, since I was a kid, would wake up and have my morning coffee. I could not function without it. But I cut it out for this meditation course.

Q. So you do not drink coffee at all now?

Banita Sandhu: No. I don’t drink coffee anymore at all, and it has helped my nervous system so much. Coffee was giving me so much anxiety, and I was getting so jittery. Now I can wake up at 4 am and shoot and actually feel fresher without having coffee. However, I love hot matcha occasionally!

Story continues below this ad

Q. You previously mentioned that you have a sweet tooth. Any favourite indulgences?

Banita Sandhu: I am telling you it is probably my favourite thing to eat in the world–strawberries and melted chocolate. I don’t know why…maybe because I had them a lot as a child, but I love them. There is just something about it that hits the spot. I am obsessed with the strawberries and chocolate combination.

“I love getting dressed up, and I’m really lucky to work with the designers that I do.” : Banita Sandhu (Image/Instagram/Banita Sandhu) “I love getting dressed up, and I’m really lucky to work with the designers that I do.” : Banita Sandhu (Image/Instagram/Banita Sandhu)

Q: Your glowing skin has been inspiring a lot of girls! What’s the secret? Do you follow any particular skincare routine?

Banita Sandhu: I like to keep my skincare as simple as possible. I also believe that a lot of your skincare comes from what you ingest. I travel, work long hours, wear makeup…so, on days off, I avoid makeup.

But one thing that really helped me is electrolytes. Drinking water alone is not enough to hydrate you. Since I have introduced electrolytes into my daily routine, I not only feel like I have better skin and I feel more hydrated, but I also have noticed my energy is so much better. I have better mental clarity. I can focus more.

So yeah, that is a skincare tip I would definitely give. And then obviously, make sure you moisturise, wash your face, and always take your makeup off before you sleep.

Story continues below this ad

Q: Your Instagram is full of stylish ensembles. What is the one wardrobe staple that Banita Sandhu loves the most?

Banita Sandhu: Honestly, my Instagram is a bit of a fraud; I dress up for photos. (laughs) But if you meet me in daily life, you’d find me in linen pants, Chuck Taylors, and chill clothing. Comfort is key.

One thing in my wardrobe right now that I am obsessed with are these Cavalli silk pants. They not only make your butt and legs and everything look great, but they also feel like you are wearing track pants. They are just so soft.

Comfort is really important because women are constantly expected to look and show up a certain way. We are told how to dress, how to present ourselves—but it is high time we start prioritising our comfort first. That being said, I also love getting dressed up and the opportunities to do it. And I am really lucky to work with the designers that I do.

Q: You have an impressive collection of handbags. Can you walk us through what’s inside them?

Banita Sandhu: Thank you! I do like to treat myself. I always carry five essentials—lip liner or lip balm, which I never leave the house without, and sunglasses. I also have a really nice hand sanitiser spray that smells amazing. I always carry electrolytes too. My bags and most of the items that I stock them with are small, so I manage to fit all my essentials in my bag without any trouble.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Banita Sandhu (@banitasandhu)

Q: You have become quite popular among netizens for your role in Bridgerton. Can you tell us a bit more about your experience working on the Netflix series?

Banita Sandhu: It was such a wonderful, easy shoot, honestly. Of course, there were long hours and night shoots and all of that, but I think it is the first time I have been part of a cast where it truly felt like something else. It genuinely felt like you were going to school again and seeing all your classmates—that is the only way I can describe it.

Story continues below this ad

There were literally 30 to 40 of us (during the shoot); sometimes even 50 on a given day. So it really felt like you were going to school and meeting your friends every day. I absolutely loved that. We also used to do dances and stuff, which really reminded me of school—because in school, you dance in the playground, and here we were just dancing in between takes or while waiting for a particular scene to be set up.

Q: A little birdie told us that your Hindi diction has improved a lot. What’s the secret? Are you taking classes, watching Hindi films, or listening to desi music?

Banita Sandhu: (laughs) Everything…I am fully immersed. I have always loved learning languages. I learned Spanish when I was a child by myself, and became fluent in it. (For Hindi) Moving to India has definitely helped. In the UK, learning was intermittent. But now I have a great tutor that I work with every day. I am literally just watching and listening as much as I can.

Q: Your film Mother Teresa is about to make its debut on OTT after doing the rounds of film festivals. Can you tell us a bit more about the film and your role?

Sandhu: I am so happy it is coming on OTT. We made it with a lot of heart and compassion, and all proceeds go to charities for women and children in India. It is about Mother Teresa, paralleled with a modern woman called Kavita, whom I play. She finds out she is pregnant, reconnects with her aunt in Calcutta, learns about Mother Teresa, and goes through a journey of losing and finding faith. I do not want to reveal any spoilers, but it is a beautiful, intertwined story with a great ending.

Q. Are you ready for our rapid-fire round?

Sandhu: Absolutely!

Story continues below this ad