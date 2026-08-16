‘I didn’t raise a coward’: Priyanka Chopra recalls mother’s powerful advice before a daunting party

Priyanka Chopra has often spoken about the role her parents played in shaping her confidence, resilience and approach to life.

In one such in-depth conversation with Cameron Bailey in 2017, the actor recalled a moment when her mother’s simple but powerful words helped her overcome her nerves before entering a party where she knew she would have to face people who did not particularly care for her.

“I was in the car with my mom, and I was really nervous about entering some party because there were, you know, a few people that didn’t really care for me, and I didn’t care for them. And I was like, Mom, I don’t want to go to this party. I am not feeling really great,” Chopra recalled.

Her mother’s response immediately changed her mindset. “And she looked at me and said I didn’t raise a coward.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

For Chopra, that was enough to push her past her hesitation. “And I was like, that does it. Alright.”

She then walked into the party despite her apprehension. “I walked in and owned that party,” Chopra said.

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The actor explained that this was part of how her parents had raised her. Their words, she said, had repeatedly taught her not to be intimidated when she knew she had done nothing wrong.

“My parents have raised me like that… My mum still says this even after my dad has passed: if you have not done anything wrong, there is nothing to be afraid of. If you have not deliberately decided to be malicious or hurt someone, stand up and scream at the top of your voice and there’s nothing to be afraid of,” she said.

Why can a parent’s words still have such an impact?

As per the psychologist, such parental advice can have a powerful emotional impact, even in adulthood (Instagram/ drmadhuakhourichopra) As per the psychologist, such parental advice can have a powerful emotional impact, even in adulthood (Instagram/

Prerna Pant, Psychologist, ISIC Multispeciality Hospital, Delhi, tells indianexpress.com that statements such as “I didn’t raise a coward” can have a powerful emotional impact, even when a person is well into adulthood, just like in Chopra’s case.

“Our parents often remain an important source of emotional reassurance, and their words can remind us of the confidence and strength we have developed over the years. In an anxious moment, such a statement can interrupt the cycle of overthinking and shift our attention from fear to action,” Pant explains.

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Anxiety often makes people imagine everything that could go wrong. They may start worrying about how others will react, whether they will be judged or whether they will be comfortable in an unfamiliar situation.

“A strong, supportive statement from someone we trust can act as a mental reset. It can remind us that feeling nervous does not necessarily mean that we are incapable of handling the situation.”

The advice, “If you have not done anything wrong, there is nothing to be afraid of,” also reflects an important psychological idea: distinguishing between real danger and fear of judgement.

“If a person knows that they have acted honestly and have not intentionally harmed someone, they may feel more confident about facing an uncomfortable situation. This does not mean that we should ignore genuine threats or behave aggressively. Rather, it encourages us not to let unnecessary fear control our decisions.”

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This can be particularly relevant in social situations, where the fear may stem less from actual danger and more from anticipating judgement, rejection or discomfort.

Courage does not mean you stop feeling afraid

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There is also an important difference between being courageous and not feeling fear, that Pant points out. Feeling nervous before entering an uncomfortable environment does not necessarily mean that a person lacks confidence.

“Courage does not mean that anxiety disappears. It means being able to acknowledge the fear and still choose an appropriate action. A person may feel nervous before entering a difficult environment, but confidence allows them to say, ‘I can handle this.’”

Such advice can also strengthen a person’s internal confidence. Instead of constantly looking for approval from others, they can gradually learn to trust their own judgement. Over time, this can make it easier to deal with criticism, rejection or uncomfortable social situations.

“Parental words can be particularly powerful because they are often connected to a person’s early experiences of safety, encouragement and self-belief. However, as adults, we should gradually develop this reassurance within ourselves too. We should be able to tell ourselves: I know my intentions, I know my values, and I can handle discomfort without allowing fear to make my decisions.”

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Ultimately, the point is not to eliminate fear altogether, but to prevent it from making every decision.

The healthiest takeaway from such advice is not to become fearless, but to become less controlled by fear. A strong mindset allows us to pause, understand what is making us anxious, assess whether there is a genuine reason for concern and then move forward with confidence and self-respect,” the psychologist concludes.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.