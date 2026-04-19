How your daily bike ride is quietly aging your skin: ‘One of the most overlooked factors…’

Daily bike commutes may save time, but they can quietly take a toll on your skin and scalp. From sweat trapped under helmets to constant exposure to sun, wind, and pollution, riders face a unique set of dermatological challenges.

On a podcast with nutritionist Ryan Fernando, dermatologist Dr Rashmi Shetty highlighted these concerns, saying, “If you are a daily rider, you have 2-3 things to bother. One is your hair because you keep putting on a helmet every day. You need to make sure your hair is washed every single day, otherwise you get things like little pimples in your hair. Skinwise, wear sunscreen because when you are riding a bike, you are exposed to the sun, wind, and dust… Single things, two seconds, put it on your face, and you are good to go.”