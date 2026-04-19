How your daily bike ride is quietly aging your skin: ‘One of the most overlooked factors…’

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Daily bike commutes may save time, but they can quietly take a toll on your skin and scalp. From sweat trapped under helmets to constant exposure to sun, wind, and pollution, riders face a unique set of dermatological challenges.
On a podcast with nutritionist Ryan Fernando, dermatologist Dr Rashmi Shetty highlighted these concerns, saying, “If you are a daily rider, you have 2-3 things to bother. One is your hair because you keep putting on a helmet every day. You need to make sure your hair is washed every single day, otherwise you get things like little pimples in your hair. Skinwise, wear sunscreen because when you are riding a bike, you are exposed to the sun, wind, and dust… Single things, two seconds, put it on your face, and you are good to go.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Building on this, Dr Priyanka Hemrajani, Senior Consultant, Dermatology, explains what riders should really be doing to protect their skin and scalp. “Daily hair washing for riders is often necessary, particularly if the scalp tends to be oily or sweaty,” says Dr Hemrajani. “But overwashing becomes a concern only when harsh shampoos are used, as they strip the scalp of its natural protective barrier.”
She recommends choosing a mild, sulphate-free shampoo and adjusting frequency based on your scalp type. “Gentle and appropriate cleansing is key—what matters is not just how often you wash, but what you use.”
One of the most overlooked factors in scalp health is helmet hygiene. A poorly maintained helmet can become a breeding ground for bacteria and fungi. “Helmet hygiene is critical yet often neglected,” Dr Hemrajani explains. “Sweat and friction inside an unclean helmet create the perfect environment for infections, leading to breakouts, itching, and irritation.”
She advices:
“Avoid applying heavy oils or styling products before riding, and never share helmets,” she adds. “These small habits can significantly reduce scalp issues.”
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While hair concerns are common, skin often bears the brunt of daily riding. Constant exposure to UV rays, dust, and wind can weaken the skin barrier, causing dryness, tanning, and premature ageing. “Skincare for riders should focus on protection against environmental stressors,” says Dr Hemrajani.
A broad-spectrum sunscreen (SPF 30–50) is non-negotiable—even on cloudy days. “Look for formulations with antioxidants like vitamin C or E, and physical filters such as zinc oxide for effective protection.”
She also stresses the importance of hydration. “A lightweight, non-comedogenic moisturiser with ingredients like ceramides, hyaluronic acid, or niacinamide helps strengthen the skin barrier and reduce inflammation.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.