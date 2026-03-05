The ‘two-minute rule’ and habit stacking: Rewiring your brain for success

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
We hear so much about discipline and how it can add to your personality and make you more accountable. But is there a way to cultivate that mindset? We asked a few experts.
Delnna Rrajesh, psychotherapist and relationship life coach, said that discipline isn’t a talent. “It’s not a personality trait. It’s a mental muscle—one that most people never train. As a psychotherapist, I meet countless people who blame their lack of discipline on distractions, motivation, or willpower. But here’s the truth: You don’t lack discipline. You lack a system that makes discipline inevitable,” said Rrajesh.
Stop waiting for motivation if you want to train your brain for discipline. Here’s how:
Start small
Discipline dies when you set massive goals and fail to achieve them. “Instead, start so small it’s impossible to fail. Want to read? Read one page. Want to work out? Do one push-up. Success rewires your brain. Make it easy to win,” said Rrajesh.
Reduce the need for willpower
Discipline isn’t about resisting temptations. It’s about removing them. “Keep your phone away when working. Delete apps that steal your time. Make distractions inconvenient. Your brain follows the path of least resistance—make discipline the easy choice,” shared Rrajesh.
Concurred Saurabh Bothra, founder of Habuild and a certified yoga instructor, and shared, “Your brain naturally seeks the path of least resistance. Make discipline the easy choice. Keep your workspace clean, set up reminders, or place your workout clothes where you can see them.”
Lock in a non-negotiable routine
Stop “trying” to be disciplined. “Schedule it. Decide what time, where, and for how long. Tie your habits to existing ones: After brushing, say, ‘I meditate for two minutes’, or ‘after my morning tea, I journal’,” said Rrajesh.
Use the two-minute rule
Feeling lazy? Just do two minutes. Open the book. Write one sentence. Stretch for two minutes. “Action creates momentum—momentum creates discipline,” said Rrajesh.
Train the “do it anyway” muscle
Your brain will say, ‘I don’t feel like it today. Answer it with, ‘I do it anyway.’ Winners don’t negotiate with their feelings. They show up—no matter what,” said Rrajesh.
Bothra suggested that one should try the “if-then” rules
*Brains love patterns. Use simple “if then” rules to build automatic discipline, like:
If I wake up, then I drink water.
If I sit at my desk, then I write for 10 minutes.
Over time, these cues make discipline a habit your brain follows without thinking, said Bothra.
Stack small wins for massive results
Your brain loves rewards. “Celebrate small wins. Finished your task? Take a deep breath and say, I’m proud of myself. Success is addictive—feed it. Discipline isn’t a punishment. It’s self-respect in action. The more you train it, the stronger you become,” mentioned Rrajesh.