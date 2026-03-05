The ‘two-minute rule’ and habit stacking: Rewiring your brain for success

We hear so much about discipline and how it can add to your personality and make you more accountable. But is there a way to cultivate that mindset? We asked a few experts.

Delnna Rrajesh, psychotherapist and relationship life coach, said that discipline isn’t a talent. “It’s not a personality trait. It’s a mental muscle—one that most people never train. As a psychotherapist, I meet countless people who blame their lack of discipline on distractions, motivation, or willpower. But here’s the truth: You don’t lack discipline. You lack a system that makes discipline inevitable,” said Rrajesh.

Stop waiting for motivation if you want to train your brain for discipline. Here’s how: