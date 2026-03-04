Remove Holi stains in just 30 minutes with this dermatologist approved 3-step routine

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Want your “Holi colour gone in 30 minutes”? Digital creator Shashank Alshi has shared a quick 3-step guide on Instagram, promising to get you as clean as possible after all the colour-laden madness. Dr Zeba Chhapra, Dermatologist, Cosmetologist and Trichologist, Founder and MD at Serenity Med Aesthetics, helped us decode the effectiveness of the tips, along with some dos and don’ts to keep in mind.
For starters, keep in mind that Holi colours should always be removed gently, not aggressively. “Start by rinsing thoroughly with plain water to wash off loose pigment. Rubbing dry powder into the skin pushes it deeper into pores and increases the risk of irritation,” said Dr Chhapra. Once you wash off all the loose colour with plain water, see how much stain is actually left. Then follow this three-step process shared by Alshi:
Apply a generous amount of coconut oil all over your skin and massage it properly for 5 to 10 minutes. “A light massage with coconut or almond oil for 3–5 minutes helps dissolve oil-based pigments. Oil works on the principle of breaking down similar compounds, making it easier to lift stubborn stains,” said Dr Chhapra. However, pressure should remain gentle to prevent frictional damage.”
Dr Chhapra said that gram flour can provide mild physical exfoliation, and curd contains lactic acid that helps loosen superficial staining while offering hydration. Turmeric has soothing properties. That said, scrubbing should be brief and delicate. “Over-exfoliation may disrupt the skin barrier and lead to redness, dryness, or post-inflammatory pigmentation, particularly in Indian skin types,” she said.
Dr Chhapra said that a gentle, pH-balanced cleanser is usually sufficient to remove residual oil and colour. What truly determines how the skin looks after Holi is how well you repair it.
“Follow up with a ceramide-based moisturiser to restore the barrier, and avoid actives like retinoids, AHAs, scrubs, or salon bleaching treatments for at least a few days,” she said, adding that if the skin feels irritated, calming ingredients like panthenol, hyaluronic acid, and centella asiatica can help soothe inflammation and prevent long-term sensitivity.
Pre-Holi preparation is just as important as post-Holi care. “Applying a generous layer of oil or a thick moisturiser before stepping out creates a protective shield that reduces pigment adherence. Sunscreen is essential, as sun exposure can deepen staining and worsen irritation,” said the expert.
Dr Akanksha Singh Cornuit, Founder & Aesthetic Physician at ProMed Aesthetics also warned against using “lemon, baking soda, toothpaste, or harsh scrubs” as these can cause post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation, especially in Indian skin tones.
Dr Chhapra said that the focus should always be on gentle cleansing and barrier preservation rather than aggressive removal. “If there is persistent staining, itching, burning, or rash, it’s best to seek dermatological advice instead of experimenting with harsh home remedies,” she concluded.
