Remove Holi stains in just 30 minutes with this dermatologist approved 3-step routine

Want your “Holi colour gone in 30 minutes”? Digital creator Shashank Alshi has shared a quick 3-step guide on Instagram, promising to get you as clean as possible after all the colour-laden madness. Dr Zeba Chhapra, Dermatologist, Cosmetologist and Trichologist, Founder and MD at Serenity Med Aesthetics, helped us decode the effectiveness of the tips, along with some dos and don’ts to keep in mind.

For starters, keep in mind that Holi colours should always be removed gently, not aggressively. “Start by rinsing thoroughly with plain water to wash off loose pigment. Rubbing dry powder into the skin pushes it deeper into pores and increases the risk of irritation,” said Dr Chhapra. Once you wash off all the loose colour with plain water, see how much stain is actually left. Then follow this three-step process shared by Alshi: