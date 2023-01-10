Know how to pick, peel, and cut an avocado easily (plus, a unique recipe)

Touted as one of the healthiest fruits, avocado has become increasingly popular across restaurants and household menus with people trying newer dishes using this so-called superfood. From salads, and sandwiches, to smoothies, avocados can now be found in a variety of dishes. So, if you too wish to experiment with this bright green fruit by making the best use of its several health benefits, it is time you first learn the art of peeling and cutting it right. The fruit, which contains a large pit and dark leathery skin, requires some effort to peel and cut it the right way. As such, here’s some help from Chef Kunal Kapur who demonstrated how to cut a ripe avocado.

“1 nahi 2 tareeke avocado ko cut karne ke. Dekho. Seekho. Cut Karo. Khaao (Not one, but there are two ways of cutting an avocado. Watch. Cut. Eat,)” he said on his Instagram handle.

How to peel and cut an avocado?

*Take a ripe avocado. On a cutting board, cut it lengthwise around the seed. Slowly, cut into the avocado until the knife hits the seed, then rotate the avocado with one hand while holding the knife horizontally in the other.

*Using both hands, gently twist the fruit and separate it into two halves.

*Remove the avocado seed by pulling it out gently with your fingertips.

*Peel the avocado by sliding your thumb under the skin. It should come out easily.

Alternatively, you can also remove the seed by using a spoon and scooping out the pulp. Slice the avocado halves into quarters on the cutting board.

Tips

However, if you’re planning to mash the avocado and store it in fridge, keep the seed with it to avoid it turning brown/grey.

Once cut, apply some lemon juice if not using immediately as it starts oxidising, Kapur mentioned.

How to pick a ripe avocado?

According to avocadosfrommexico.com,

*One should observe the colour of the avocado’s skin. Green, dark green or nearly black? Ripe avocados will have a skin colour that is dark green to nearly black, it reads.

*In addition to their dark green skin, ripe avocados will also have skin with a bumpy texture.

*Gently squeeze the avocado. Is the avocado firm? Does it yield to firm, gentle pressure? Does it feel mushy? Ripe avocados should yield to gentle pressure without leaving indentations or feeling mushy, mentions the site.

How to make use of an avocado?

Here’s a recipe from Kapur to make Tawa Pulao from leftover rice and ripe avocados.

Here’s an interesting recipe to try. (Source: Chef Kunal Kapur/blogspot.com) Here’s an interesting recipe to try. (Source: Chef Kunal Kapur/blogspot.com)

Ingredients

3 – Avocados, ripe and firm

¼ cup – Oil

1 tbsp – Garlic, chopped

¾ cup – Onion, chopped

½ tsp – Turmeric

2 tsp – Coriander powder

1 cup – Tomatoes, chopped

1 cup – Mint leaves

4 cups – Rice basmati, boiled

1 tbsp – Cumin

1 tbsp – Ginger, chopped

1 – Green chilly, chopped

1 tsp – Red chilly powder

Salt to taste

1½ cup – Capsicum, chopped

1 cup – Brown onion

Method

*On a tawa/pan, pour oil and add cumin. Once it crackles, add chopped garlic, ginger, and green chilly. Sauté for a minute and add chopped onions. Sauté till transparent. Now add chopped green capsicum and saute for another minute.

*Now add turmeric, red chilly powder, and coriander powder, sauté and add two tablespoons of water so that spices do not burn off. Now add chopped tomatoes and sauté till tomatoes wilt.

*Now, add boiled rice that has been cooled. Mix with a flat spatula. At this time, add salt, mint leaves, and brown onions. Mix well and sprinkle the chopped avocados. Toss and serve immediately.

