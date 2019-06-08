How to make Pazhampori, Kerala’s favourite snack

Hungry, but don’t have time to cook? Then this easy-to-make snack, Pazhampori, can be an option you would like to try. Pazhampori or Ethakka Appam or simply banana fritters is a traditional snack item in Kerala and does not necessarily need great cooking experience.

How to make Pazhampori?

Ingredients

1. Ripe banana: 4

2. All-purpose flour (Maida): 1 cup

3. Sugar: 2 teaspoons

4. Baking powder: 1/4 teaspoon

5. Salt: 1 pinch

6. Water: 3/4 cup

7. Turmeric powder: 1 pinch

8. Coconut oil

Method

First evenly mix the all-purpose flour, sugar, baking powder, salt and water to form a batter. Add a pinch of turmeric powder to the batter to colour it a bit.

Next, peel the bananas and slice them vertically into halves.

Dip the banana slices into the batter and coat them evenly.

Heat coconut oil in a deep-bottom pan and dip the coated banana slices into it.

Deep fry them until they become golden brown. Flip them in between.

Remove the cooked slices from the oil and drain the excess oil using a paper towel.

Your Pazhampori is ready to be served with a cup of tea.