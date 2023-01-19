Viral recipe: How to make the Brazilian Lemonade drink

TikTok and Instagram food trends come and go, but they definitely lead us to discover some new recipes from around the world. One recipe that has been trending this month is a delightful Brazilian lemonade. In Portuguese, the local language spoken in Brazil, the refreshing beverage is known as limonada. It is made with green limes which are grown in the region called limão, and lots of ice. And here’s the twist that makes it special – the addition of condensed milk.

Popular Syrian-American chef, Ahmad Alzahabi, who is the man behind the Instagram handle The Golden Balance shared his recipe for this trending drink. What shocked most people about the recipe was that it uses whole limes — peels and all!

Ingredients

*3 limes

*1/3 condensed milk

*4 cups cold water

*Ice to taste

Method

The simple enough recipe begins with him slicing three bright green limes in quarters. He then adds them directly to the blender with the peels on, along with cold water. The next step is to blend the limes for a few minutes.

After blending, strain the mixture till it’s “nice and smooth”. Sieve it through a fine mesh so that the dregs and the peels are filtered out. This leaves the liquid very creamy. Now add the liquid back to the blender and add one-third cup of condensed milk and some ice. Give it a whizz again and you’re done. “Honestly it shouldn’t be made any other way. Everything about it is just perfection,” the chef adds.

But it’s not only tasty, but the drink also boasts some nutritional benefits. Dr Prashant Mistry, a celebrity physiotherapist and nutritionist, weighs in, “Brazilian lemonade is made with fresh limes. It is high in antioxidants which help to neutralise free radicals and is also good for the skin. It is also good for bone due to its high phosphorus and calcium. In the summer, most people consume Brazilian lemonade to prevent heat stroke too.”

