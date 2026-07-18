How to get rid of musty smells from furniture during the rainy season

Has your sofa started smelling musty? Or have you spotted mould on a wooden table or wardrobe after days of rain? You’re not imagining it. Monsoon humidity can wreak havoc on furniture, but the good news is that cleaning it properly can help prevent permanent damage.

According to Swarup Myalil, Senior Director – Design, Furlenco, the trick is to remove the moisture gently, avoid harsh cleaning methods, and know when it’s time to call in the experts.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.