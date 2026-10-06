How to test whether a compostable bag breaks down at home

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Compostable bags appear to be more environmentally friendly than plastic bags. But ‘compostable’ doesn’t necessarily mean something breaks down quickly in a home compost pile. Decomposition conditions may depend heavily on the material and the product’s certification.
Not all compostable bags decompose properly at home. Some bags need high-temperature, commercial-scale operations to break down properly. So consumers should look for the right certification on a product for use in their compost bin.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
Maninder Singh Nayyar, Founder & CEO, CEF Group, suggests an experiment that can help consumers determine whether bags work as expected in their compost.
Dr Sujit Paul, Group CEO of Zota Healthcare Ltd (Davaindia), says consumers need to check the packaging carefully.
“Pay attention to the clear information on whether the product is home compostable or industrially compostable, instead of the labels of ‘eco-friendly’ or ‘biodegradable’. Any certification/ testing details that may be available can also give added assurance about the claims,” he adds.
Dr Sujit also advises to follow manufacturer’s instructions for disposal, as well. “A bin meant to be used for industrial composting may be aggressively managed with controlled temperatures, humidity and microbial environment which would not exist within a typical home compost pile,” he says.
If consumers know they should opt for certified products and know what to do with them no matter which they pick, they can make more informed environmental choices.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.