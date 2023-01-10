For how long should you store cooked food in the fridge?

Owing to our fast-paced lives, many of us struggle to find the time to make elaborate, fresh meals every single day. This is why, often, we prepare food in bulk and store it in the refrigerator for later use. But many health experts advise against storing cooked food in the refrigerator for too long. But how long is too long? Addressing this commonly asked question, author Krish Ashok, who often posts informative social media videos breaking down various concepts, said that it is a “common misconception in India” that food “loses nutrients” when it’s refrigerated.

“That is not as true. It is always good to ask two follow-up questions. 1. What nutrients exactly? 2. And by how much?” he said in an Instagram video. If you too have been wondering, it turns out that water-soluble vitamins are the “most unstable and easily lost nutrients, but most of the loss happens during cooking, not refrigeration”.

“It is heat that destroys vitamins, not cold. In fact, in an airtight container, most cooked food will last 2-3 days at the minimum and up to a week in many cases. In the freezer, food will last up to six months (assuming no power cuts). All biological activity slows down with temperature,” said Ashok.

However, there are a few exceptions — plain cooked/steamed rice can sometimes be infected by a bacteria that doesn’t mind low temperatures, so it’s best to consume it within one-two days, he advised. Also, since Indian food tends to be spicy, salty, and sour – it is “uniquely fridge-friendly”.

Is it so?

According to Dr Rohini Patil, nutritionist and CEO of Nutracy Lifestyle, perishable foods such as meat, poultry, fish, dairy products, and eggs should be stored in the refrigerator and used within a few days to a week, while non-perishable items like bread, fruit, and vegetables can be stored for a longer period of time. “Germs, also known as bacteria, may begin to grow in refrigerated leftovers after 3 to 4 days. This expansion raises the risk of food poisoning, also known as food borne illness. Bacteria do not typically alter the taste, smell, or appearance of food. As a result, you can’t tell whether a food is safe to eat,” she told indianexpress.com.

Why does bacterial growth occur?

None of us immediately place the food in the refrigerator after cooking. The food is first allowed to sit until it is eaten, after which the leftovers are cooled to room temperature and refrigerated. “This makes the conditions perfect for microorganisms to quickly multiply and contaminate the food. This explains why some leftover food doesn’t taste good enough. Cooked rice is a prime example of this,” said Dr Patil.

What can you do to prevent such bacterial growth?

*Store leftovers in airtight containers or cover them.

*Store your leftovers on the upper shelves of the refrigerator which receive the maximum air and cooling

*Make sure to consume the dishes that went in first. Place stale leftovers toward the front and fresh ones in the back.

While these are general guidelines, Dr Patil mentioned that its always a good idea to use your senses (sight, smell, and touch) to determine if food is still safe to eat. “If you have any doubts about the safety of a food, it’s best to discard it,” she added.

