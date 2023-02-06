scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 06, 2023
Advertisement

Home décor: Bid adieu to these seven trends this year

Tropical prints have ruled the roost for the past couple of years, but their time at the top is over now and this dated style must now be dethroned said Raghav Gupta, director, eCommerce, The Rug Republic

home decorHere are some trends that are so last year (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Trends keep changing and unless you keep a track of them, you might just get left far behind. But for those who like to keep up with the times, here are some home designs that should be given a farewell this year, said Raghav Gupta, director, eCommerce, The Rug Republic.

Farmhouse chic: Farmhouse style has been popular for a few years now, but it’s starting to feel a bit played out. This trend is characterised by distressed wood, vintage accents, and muted colours. While it can seem cozy and charming, it’s actually becoming a bit predictable and formulaic.

Tropical prints: Tropical prints have ruled the roost for the past couple of years. But their time at the top is over now and this dated style must now be dethroned. These bold and colourful prints can be undoubtedly fun and vibrant, but the same style also feels a bit too over-the-top and kitschy. Better to let it go!

Also Read |How to design a home that boosts your well-being

Industrial style: Industrial style is defined by a raw and edgy aesthetic that incorporates exposed brick, pipes, and metal. It can be an interesting look, but when something gets too common, it loses its charm. It’s time to opt for something unique that tells the story of its residents.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 6, 2023: Know and Understand Guaranteed Pension Scheme...
UPSC Key- February 6, 2023: Know and Understand Guaranteed Pension Scheme...
Amartya Sen interview: ‘The Santiniketan of Satyajit Ray, Nandalal Bose …...
Amartya Sen interview: ‘The Santiniketan of Satyajit Ray, Nandalal Bose …...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of past week with MCQs
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | Budget 2023-24: Economic growth, fiscal health and unem...
ExplainSpeaking | Budget 2023-24: Economic growth, fiscal health and unem...

All-white interiors: Sometimes, playing too safe can be a risky call. All-white interiors have been a big trend for the past several years, but they’re starting to feel a bit too stark and uninviting. For some what’s clean and refreshing, can be cold and unwelcoming for others.

home decor Minimalism is no more a trend (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Minimalism: Minimalism is a trend that has been popular for many years now. But in 2023, you can stop following the trend. While a minimal aesthetic can be elegant and chic, it can also feel lacking in warmth and personality. It’s just too austere and unapproachable frankly.

Wall Art: Read the writing on the wall—over-the-top wall art is becoming increasingly passé. While a statement piece of art can be an excellent addition to a room, filling an entire wall with a large, bold piece can make a room feel cramped and cluttered.

Advertisement
Also Read |Décor tips to build your dream home in a sustainable way

Quirky accents: Quirky accents, like taxidermy, have been a popular trend for a few years. While a unique accent can be an interesting addition to a room, too many can make a space feel overwhelming and chaotic making it another style that should phase out this year.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-02-2023 at 21:40 IST
Next Story

Rishab Shetty confirms Kantara 2 will be a prequel: ‘What you have seen is actually Part 2, Part 1 will come next year’

Sonia Gandhi writes | Budget 2023-24 is a silent strike on the poor
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

grammy awards 2023
Grammy Awards 2023 red carpet: Cardi B wowed in a Gaurav Gupta design, Adele glowed in Louis Vuitton
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 06: Latest News
Advertisement
close