Home décor: Bid adieu to these seven trends this year

Trends keep changing and unless you keep a track of them, you might just get left far behind. But for those who like to keep up with the times, here are some home designs that should be given a farewell this year, said Raghav Gupta, director, eCommerce, The Rug Republic.

Farmhouse chic: Farmhouse style has been popular for a few years now, but it’s starting to feel a bit played out. This trend is characterised by distressed wood, vintage accents, and muted colours. While it can seem cozy and charming, it’s actually becoming a bit predictable and formulaic.

Tropical prints: Tropical prints have ruled the roost for the past couple of years. But their time at the top is over now and this dated style must now be dethroned. These bold and colourful prints can be undoubtedly fun and vibrant, but the same style also feels a bit too over-the-top and kitschy. Better to let it go!

Also Read | How to design a home that boosts your well-being

Industrial style: Industrial style is defined by a raw and edgy aesthetic that incorporates exposed brick, pipes, and metal. It can be an interesting look, but when something gets too common, it loses its charm. It’s time to opt for something unique that tells the story of its residents.

All-white interiors: Sometimes, playing too safe can be a risky call. All-white interiors have been a big trend for the past several years, but they’re starting to feel a bit too stark and uninviting. For some what’s clean and refreshing, can be cold and unwelcoming for others.

Minimalism is no more a trend (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Minimalism is no more a trend (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Minimalism: Minimalism is a trend that has been popular for many years now. But in 2023, you can stop following the trend. While a minimal aesthetic can be elegant and chic, it can also feel lacking in warmth and personality. It’s just too austere and unapproachable frankly.

Wall Art: Read the writing on the wall—over-the-top wall art is becoming increasingly passé. While a statement piece of art can be an excellent addition to a room, filling an entire wall with a large, bold piece can make a room feel cramped and cluttered.

Advertisement

Also Read | Décor tips to build your dream home in a sustainable way

Quirky accents: Quirky accents, like taxidermy, have been a popular trend for a few years. While a unique accent can be an interesting addition to a room, too many can make a space feel overwhelming and chaotic making it another style that should phase out this year.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!