Holi 2026: Know Date, Time, Shubh Muhurat History and Significance

Holi 2026 Date and Time: Holi, commonly known as the “Festival of Colours”, is one of the most anticipated Hindu festivals after Diwali, and it is celebrated with great zeal and joy.
In most regions of India, Holi is celebrated over two days: Holika Dahan and Rangwali Holi.
The first day of Holi is called Holika Dahan, Jalawali Holi, or Chhoti Holi, during which people observing the festival worship Holika and burn her effigy.
The second day of Holi, known as Rangwali Holi or Dhulandi, is the celebration of dry gulaal and watercolours and is regarded as the main day of Holi.
The origins of Holi can be traced back to a Hindu mythological legend where Hiranyakashyap sought to murder his son, Prahlad, with his sister, Holika, attempting to burn him alive.
However, Prahlad survived the flames, while his sister Holika was burnt, building on the festival’s spiritual foundation and being observed a day before the Rangwali Holi.
It is marked by lighting a bonfire known as ‘Holika Dahan’, which signifies the triumph of devotion and justice over evil.
Rangwali Holi primarily celebrates the eternal and divine love of the deities Radha and Krishna, in addition to marking the arrival of spring in India and the end of winter.
Holi is celebrated starting on the evening of the Purnima (full moon day) in the Hindu month of Phalguna, which corresponds to between late February and mid-March, according to the English or Gregorian calendar.
This year, in 2026, Holika Dahan will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 3, followed by Rangwali Holi on Wednesday, March 4.
|Date
|Day
|Observance
|Timings
|March 2, 2026
|Monday
|Purnima Tithi Begins
|05:55 PM
|March 3, 2026
|Tuesday
|Purnima Tithi Ends
|05:07 PM
|March 3, 2026
|Tuesday
|Holika Dahan
|—
|March 4, 2026
|Wednesday
|Holi
|—
Source: Drik Panchang
Holika Dahan should be performed after sunset during Pradosh, when the full moon prevails, and should not be conducted during Bhadra Mujha timings from 02:35 AM to 04:30 AM this year.