Holi 2026: Know Date, Time, Shubh Muhurat History and Significance

Holi 2026 Date: With the festival around the corner, here's all you need to know,

Holi 2026 Date and Time: Holi, commonly known as the “Festival of Colours”, is one of the most anticipated Hindu festivals after Diwali, and it is celebrated with great zeal and joy.

In most regions of India, Holi is celebrated over two days: Holika Dahan and Rangwali Holi.

The first day of Holi is called Holika Dahan, Jalawali Holi, or Chhoti Holi, during which people observing the festival worship Holika and burn her effigy.

The second day of Holi, known as Rangwali Holi or Dhulandi, is the celebration of dry gulaal and watercolours and is regarded as the main day of Holi.