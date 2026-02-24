Holi 2026 Calendar: Correct Date and Muhurat Time in India for Holika Dahan, Rangwali Holi (Dhulandi), Know Full Details Here

Holi 2026 Date in India Calendar: Holi is celebrated in the Hindu month of Phalguna, which falls between late February and mid-March, according to the English or Gregorian calendar.

By: Lifestyle Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 24, 2026 12:33 PM IST
Holi 2026 Date in India Calendar: With the festival of colors fast approaching, here's all you need to know about Holi this year
Holi 2026 Date in India Calendar: Holi, often known as the “Festival of Colours” and the second largest festival after Diwali, is one of the most exciting Hindu observances, celebrated with great enthusiasm across India, marking the onset of spring and the triumph of good over evil.

The first day of Holi is known as Holika Dahan, Jalawali Holi, or Chhoti Holi, and is followed by the second day, also known as Rangwali Holi or Dhulandi, which is a big day for celebrating dry gulaal and watercolours.

Holi is celebrated in the Hindu month of Phalguna, which falls between late February and mid-March, according to the English or Gregorian calendar.

Holi 2026 Date: Here’s the calendar for Holika Dahan and Rangwali Holi

Date Day Observance Timings
March 2, 2026 Monday Purnima Tithi Begins 05:55 PM
March 3, 2026 Tuesday Purnima Tithi Ends 05:07 PM
March 3, 2026 Tuesday Holika Dahan
March 4, 2026 Wednesday Holi

Source: Drik Panchang

Holi commemorates Lord Krishna and Radha’s divine love, and Holika Dahan is based on the Indian epic account of Hiranyakashyap attempting to murder his son Prahlad through his daughter Holika.

However, Prahlad survived, while Holika was cremated as a symbol of dedication and virtue.

During this joyful event, a broad range of sweet and savoury traditional delicacies, like gujiyas and bhaang, are enjoyed, providing a sensory feast

