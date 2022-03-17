Holi 2022: Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Timings, Samagri, and Mantra

Holi 2021 Date, Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Time, Samagri, Mantra: Holi is one the most vibrant and colourful festivals celebrated in India. On the day of the festival, people smear colour and splash water on each other, and also distribute sweets among families and friends.

The festival starts on the evening of Purnima (full-moon night) of the lunar month of Phalgun. On the eve of the festival (Chhoti Holi) people light bonfire and perform rituals to signify Holika Dahan, commemorating the victory of good over evil.

This year the Purnima Tithi begins at 01:29 pm on March 17, 2022 and ends at 12:47 pm on March 18, 2022. The Mahurat of the Holika Dahan will be from 9:06 pm to 9:16 pm on March 17, 2022.

Puja Samagri and Vidhi

– A coconut

– Akshat (unbroken rice)

– Fragrances like Agarbatti and Dhoop

– Cotton thread (Kalava)

– Beads made of cow dung

– Turmeric (haldi)

– Unbroken lentil of Moong

– Flowers

– Roli

– Gulal

– Vermillion (Kumkum)

– A Kalash of water

– Fully grown grains of freshly cultivated crops like wheat and gram

– Deep (oil lamp)

All the ingredients are kept in a plate accompanied by Kalash full of water. While on the Puja spot, sit down such that either facing the East or the North direction. Sprinkle some water on the Puja Thali while chanting mantras praying to Lord Vishnu, Lord Ganesh, Goddess Ambika and Lord Narasimha, as per drikpanchang.com.

While chanting, apply roli and rice on a flower and offer it along with fragrance to all the gods and goddesses.

At the end of the Puja after remembering the devotee Prahlad; three, five or seven rounds of raw yarn are tied around the Holika before setting fire to it. People circumambulate Holika and offer new crops to the bonfire and roast them according to drikpanchang.com.

Holika Dahan is followed by the main festival of Holi or Rangwali Holi to be celebrated on March 18, 2022. The cities and towns across the country turn red, blue and green as people play with coloured powder called Gulal.

Holi celebrated in the Braj regions like Mathura, Vrindavan, Gowardhan, Gokul, are very famous including the Lathmar Holi in Barsana.

