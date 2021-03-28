Holi 2021: Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Timings, Samagri, and Mantra

Holi 2021 Date, Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Time, Samagri, Mantra: Holi, the festival of colours, marks the end of winter and the beginning of spring. People enjoy the festival by playing with colours, and by making delicious sweets and savouries.

The festival begins with Holika Dahan (Chhoti Holi). It is when the effigies of Holika are burnt on the full moon night (Purnima) of the Phalguna month. The event is the commemoration of good winning over evil. This year, the Purnima Tithi will begin on March 28, 2021, at 3:27 am and end on March 29, 2021, at 12:18 am. The muhurat for the Dahan is on the Sunday of March 28, 2021, from 6:37 pm to 8:56 pm.

Puja Samagri and Vidhi

A bowl of water, beads made of cow dung, Roli, unbroken rice (also called Akshat in Sanskrit), fragrances like agarbatti and dhoop, flowers, raw cotton thread, turmeric pieces, unbroken lentils of moong, Batasha, gulal powder and coconut.

All the ingredients for the puja are kept on a plate and along with the thali, a pot of water is kept. While sitting down to do the puja, sit facing in the east or north, according to drikpanchang.com. Before commencing with the puja and chanting the mantras, water is sprinkled on the thali and the one performing the puja. At the end of it, three, five or seven rounds of raw yarn are tied around the Holika before setting fire to it.

Holika Dahan is then succeeded by Holi, also called Rangwali Holi, on Monday, 29 March, 2021. This is the day people celebrate by playing with colours. Places related to Lord Krishna are famous for their Holi celebrations, like Mathura’s Lathmar Holi.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle