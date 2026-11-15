Hina Khan on looking back at old pictures and regretting body-image insecurities: ‘Yaar, look at my jawline’

Every woman has had that moment of looking at an old picture and thinking, “Wait, why was I complaining?!” In the second season of Serving It Up with Sania, Hina Khan gets into the never-ending cycle of worrying about weight, looks, and everything in between, only to look back years later and wish she had been kinder to herself.

“Whenever we see old pictures of ourselves, we are like, ‘Look at our jawline, and then at that time we used to feel, ‘We are so big’. My husband tells me this. Now when I go three years back, I’m like, ‘Look at me, yaar, look at my jawline. He’s like, ‘At that time you used to think you are fat’,” the actor recalled.