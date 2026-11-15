Hina Khan on looking back at old pictures and regretting body-image insecurities: ‘Yaar, look at my jawline’

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Every woman has had that moment of looking at an old picture and thinking, “Wait, why was I complaining?!” In the second season of Serving It Up with Sania, Hina Khan gets into the never-ending cycle of worrying about weight, looks, and everything in between, only to look back years later and wish she had been kinder to herself.
“Whenever we see old pictures of ourselves, we are like, ‘Look at our jawline, and then at that time we used to feel, ‘We are so big’. My husband tells me this. Now when I go three years back, I’m like, ‘Look at me, yaar, look at my jawline. He’s like, ‘At that time you used to think you are fat’,” the actor recalled.
Parmeshwari, a clinical psychologist at Maarga Mind Care, says that when women revisit old photographs, they may realise they were once highly critical of a body they now wish they had. Interestingly, the same dissatisfaction often persists, only shifting its focus to a different version of themselves.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
“This highlights an important psychological pattern, showing that the issue may not lie in the body itself, but in the negative beliefs and evaluative standards through which one perceives it,” she tells indianexpress.com.
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Psychologically, she explains that this reflects appearance-based social comparison, particularly comparison with one’s past self.
In the short term, it can trigger guilt, anxiety, low mood and repetitive negative thinking. But Parmeshwari says that over time, persistent body dissatisfaction may contribute to reduced self-esteem, depressive and anxiety symptoms, and, in some individuals, disordered eating behaviours. She adds that repeated self-objectification can further reinforce the tendency to evaluate one’s worth primarily through physical appearance rather than overall identity and functioning.
“Some warning signs include feeling distressed after viewing old photographs, frequently comparing one’s past and present appearance, engaging in negative self-talk, and allowing mood or self-worth to fluctuate with perceived physical changes,” she shares.
Getting out of this loop
According to Parmeshwari, breaking this cycle begins with recognising and labelling the comparison: I am evaluating myself against an unrealistic standard.
“Individuals can then challenge these judgements by considering whether they would apply the same criticism to someone they care about. Shifting attention towards body functionality, practising self-compassion, and limiting exposure to appearance-focused content can also help develop a healthier body image,” she reiterates,
If these concerns begin affecting eating patterns, sleep, relationships or daily functioning, seeking professional psychological support is important, she further concludes.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.