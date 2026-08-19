Hina Khan details her morning routine, says she swears by olive oil

Hina Khan has detailed her morning routine, saying she swears by olive oil. “In the morning, after my walk, I consume one spoonful of olive oil — mix it in hot water and drink it in one go,” she said.

She continued, “I was introduced to olive oil or jaitun tel very early in my life because of my naani (grandmother). Practice navel oiling every day of your life.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

During the conversation with Pinkvilla, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor also called herself “very disciplined”.