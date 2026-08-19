Hina Khan details her morning routine, says she swears by olive oil

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Hina Khan has detailed her morning routine, saying she swears by olive oil. “In the morning, after my walk, I consume one spoonful of olive oil — mix it in hot water and drink it in one go,” she said.
She continued, “I was introduced to olive oil or jaitun tel very early in my life because of my naani (grandmother). Practice navel oiling every day of your life.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
During the conversation with Pinkvilla, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor also called herself “very disciplined”.
Dr Shweta Nakhawa, consultant dermatologist, KIMS Hospitals Thane, said that olive oil is a simple way to moisturise the skin, especially for those who have dry or rough skin. “Since olive oil has fatty acids and antioxidants, it can help to soften the skin and reduce the loss of moisture. The massage or navel oiling may also temporarily improve circulation and make the skin feel smoother,” said Dr Nakhawa.
It is important, nevertheless, not to regard olive oil as a miracle ingredient for the skin, said Dr Nakhawa. “Since it is rubbed into the skin, it does not have any proven anti-ageing or skin-tightening effects; its main benefits are connected with moisturisation, and the reaction will differ according to the individual’s skin type.”
In the case of someone who has very dry skin, applying a little olive oil to skin that is only slightly damp might help to lock in moisture. “However, one should be more careful when it comes to people whose skin is oily or prone to acne. Olive oil can have a heavy feeling and may not be suitable for everybody, especially if it is used regularly on the face. People with sensitive skin should also carry out a patch test before using any oil extensively.”
The quality of the product and the way it is applied are also important since it is necessary to use a clean product and avoid rubbing it in too much, as vigorous rubbing can irritate skin that is already sensitive or inflamed.
However, skincare doesn’t have a single solution that fits all. “A remedy that works for a celebrity might not necessarily work for every individual, and when it comes to long-term skin health, gentle cleansing, moisturising and daily sun protection are still far more important than any single oil,” said Dr Nakhawa.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.