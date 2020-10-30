Hina Khan is getting ready for festivities; here’s how

From her ensemble to makeup, check out how the Naagin actor does her look. (Photo: Hina Khan/ Instagram, Designed by Gargi Singh)

After celebrating Navratri, Durga Puja and Dussehra, all of us are eagerly waiting for Diwali and Bhai Dooj! And it is not surprising to see celebrities being as excited as us and putting their best festive fashion foot forward. However, while all celeb looks are impressive, we especially like Hina Khan’s festive looks. So, when the actor shared her ‘festive edition’ process of getting ready, we knew we had to dig deep.

Beginning the video with her pretty smile, Hina said that her stay at the Bigg Boss house was ‘splendid’ and that she was ‘honoured’ to be a part of the same for the fifth consecutive time. But now that she is back to the ‘real world’, she said: “I thought of making a little vlog where I will tell you how you can dress up appropriately for the festive season and give away a few makeup tips.”

She then went on to show her outfit for the day — a stunning sharara set in a deep fuchsia which comprised of a kurti adorned with mirror work and little tassels around the neckline along with floral printed pants. Take a look at the outfit below.

She then shared that she has done her base makeup, which is very important to get a flawless overall look. Here’s how you can achieve your base properly.

Next, she begins working on her eyebrows by brushing them out with a spoolie and then filling in the sparse gaps with a felt-tip eyebrow pencil. She shared that she wants the look to be slightly metallic because it is the festive season, and goes on to use a golden shimmery eyeshadow which she carefully places on her lids and then softly smudges it out by using her ring finger.

The Naagin actor then lines her lips using a nude lip liner and fills in the gap with a mauve-toned lip shade. She finishes it with a gloss, and then applies a generous amount of blush and highlighter on her face.

Finally, she lines her eyes using liquid eyeliner and coats her lashes with mascara. Turning her focus to hair, she uses a curler to create soft waves. Finally, she wears the outfit, accessories and completes the look with a bright blue bindi which instantly brightens up the look!

