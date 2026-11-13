Hina Khan says she is in touch with her exes; ‘Happily married’

Actor Hina Khan candidly admitted that she is in touch with “all” her exes. “My husband definitely knows. I’m in touch with my exes. They’re happily married. And I am too. There is nothing wrong with being in a friendship,” she told former tennis champion Sania Mirza on her chat show Serving It Up With Sania on YouTube.

Her statement raises a fascinating question about relationships: Can two people move beyond romantic love into genuine friendship, and can that friendship coexist comfortably with their present commitments?

According to Delnna Rrajesh, psychotherapist and relationship breakthrough coach, there is no universal answer, because relationships do not end in identical circumstances, and people do not carry their emotional histories in the same way. “For some, remaining friends with an ex can be entirely comfortable. For others, it can feel liberating, representing emotional closure and the ability to appreciate a meaningful chapter without wanting to return to it. Yet for some, continued contact can be deeply painful, confusing or even toxic, particularly when unresolved attachment, betrayal, manipulation or emotional dependence remains,” Delnna expressed.