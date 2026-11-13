Hina Khan says she is in touch with her exes; ‘Happily married’

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Actor Hina Khan candidly admitted that she is in touch with “all” her exes. “My husband definitely knows. I’m in touch with my exes. They’re happily married. And I am too. There is nothing wrong with being in a friendship,” she told former tennis champion Sania Mirza on her chat show Serving It Up With Sania on YouTube.
Her statement raises a fascinating question about relationships: Can two people move beyond romantic love into genuine friendship, and can that friendship coexist comfortably with their present commitments?
According to Delnna Rrajesh, psychotherapist and relationship breakthrough coach, there is no universal answer, because relationships do not end in identical circumstances, and people do not carry their emotional histories in the same way. “For some, remaining friends with an ex can be entirely comfortable. For others, it can feel liberating, representing emotional closure and the ability to appreciate a meaningful chapter without wanting to return to it. Yet for some, continued contact can be deeply painful, confusing or even toxic, particularly when unresolved attachment, betrayal, manipulation or emotional dependence remains,” Delnna expressed.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
What feels like emotional freedom to one person may feel like emotional insecurity to another. Neither experience should be dismissed without understanding its origins.
“Psychologically, a romantic relationship creates emotional memories, attachment and familiarity. When romance ends, those connections do not necessarily disappear overnight. Some people are able to redefine the relationship with clarity and mutual respect. Others may remain connected because they have not fully accepted the ending, still seek validation or unconsciously preserve the possibility of rekindling the relationship. The same outward behaviour—staying in touch—can therefore arise from very different emotional motivations,” shared Delnna.
This is why friendship with an ex is neither automatically evidence of maturity nor necessarily a threat to marriage, noted Delnna.
“Its health depends on what the relationship represents today, how it ended, whether emotional boundaries are clear and, importantly, how it affects the people involved,” Delnna emphasised.
One of the most significant considerations is the comfort of the current partner. “A person may genuinely believe that their friendship with an ex is harmless, but their spouse may experience it differently. That discomfort may arise from personal values, previous betrayals, the history of the former relationship or the nature of the continuing interaction. Being comfortable with a relationship ourselves does not automatically mean that our partner must be comfortable with it too. This is where mutual concurrence becomes important. A healthy marriage is not simply about exercising individual freedom; it is also about understanding how our choices affect the emotional safety of the person with whom we are building a life. If a friendship with an ex is important, it deserves an honest conversation rather than a unilateral declaration that the other person must accept it,” Delnna shared.
Transparency becomes essential here, but transparency must be distinguished from surveillance. Hina’s acknowledgement that her husband knows about these friendships is significant because openness can prevent uncertainty and secrecy. “Yet informing a partner is only the beginning. Both individuals must understand what the friendship involves, where its boundaries lie and whether those boundaries protect their present relationship,” Delnna reflcted.
A particularly sensitive area is emotional intimacy. “Having friends outside marriage is healthy, and no spouse should be expected to fulfil every emotional need. But if a former partner becomes the primary confidant for marital difficulties, a source of secret reassurance or someone against whom the current spouse is repeatedly compared, the friendship may begin to compromise the marriage,” Delnna contended.
View this post on Instagram
Ultimately, marriage brings together two people with individual identities, emotional histories, families and existing relationships. Commitment does not require erasing those histories, but it does require sensitivity to how we carry them forward.
“Perhaps the most meaningful question is not simply, Is it right or wrong to remain friends with an ex? It is whether everyone directly involved can experience the arrangement with honesty, emotional clarity, mutual respect and genuine comfort, without anyone being pressured to suppress their feelings to preserve appearances. A friendship with an ex works best not merely when the past has been accepted, but when the present relationship is sufficiently respected, secure and understood,” Delnna said.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.