High-fibre foods can lead to decreased breast cancer risk: Study

Food that are high in soluble fibre like beans, oatmeal and beans can help in reducing the risk of breast cancer, according to a report in The New York Times.

Published in Cancer, the analysis examined “20 prospective studies of fibre consumption and breast cancer incidence”. While some looked into the overall intake, others only considered the different varieties of fibre from fruit, legumes, cereal without taking any supplements. When compared with women who had the lowest intake to those who had the highest, the risk of breast cancer came down by eight per cent. It was also seen that only soluble fibre was effective in this regard. While intake of insoluble fibre also leads to a reduced risk, the impact was not that significant, according to the study.

“These are observational studies that do not prove causation. But there are very few modifiable risk factors for breast cancer and identifying them, even those that have a small effect, is important,” Maryam S. Farvid, a research scientist at Harvard and lead author was quoted as saying.

Most of these studies took to account postmenopausal breast cancer. However, in five reports that looked into premenopausal cancer, the impact of fibre was even more statistically significant leading up to an 18 percent reduced risk.

Women’s health has been one of the largest concerns and also an oft-ignored one. Breast cancer is also among the persistent problems faced by a lot of women. A study such as this will hopefully help in putting things in perspective.

