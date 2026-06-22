‘Here’s what I’d pack’: Doctor lists emergency items important to keep in your car

Medical experts recommend keeping all the emergency medical supplies in a waterproof bag in the car (photos: unsplash)

Medical emergencies can happen anywhere, and cars are no exception. Whether you’re stuck in traffic or a deserted area, a sudden cut, burn, or upset stomach can pop up. It is very important to keep a stocked emergency health kit in your car at all times. Ideally, the kit should be small, easy to grab, and checked every six months to make sure nothing’s expired. This kit is like a personal roadside doctor—ready to jump in when help is far away.

Here’s what Dr Divya Gopal, Additional Director-Lifestyle Diseases, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai, recommends keeping in your car to avoid the “oh no” moments on the road.