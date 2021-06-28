Here’s how saline nasal washing makes your nose a gatekeeper against infections

We breathe in approximately 20,000 litres of air daily, and along with it, we breathe in viruses, bacteria, dust, pollution, smoke etc. Our nose, which is the gateway to the lungs, performs the vital function of filtering the air and protecting us from its harmful effects. It humidifies, warms, and cleans the air before it reaches the lungs.

The nose also alarms us when its nasal tissues are inflamed due to allergies, polyps, adenoids etc., which results in a runny or blocked nasal passage. During the pandemic, it is even more important to be alert to these signals and act accordingly to stay safe and avoid chances of infection. In fact, maintaining nasal hygiene is as essential as regular hand washing to get rid of germs and allergens that may cause infections.

Nasal washing

Nasal washing, also known as nasal flush or nasal irrigation, involves pouring a saline or saltwater solution (using sterilised water) into one nostril and allowing it to flow through the nasal cavity and out of the other nostril. This process washes out mucus and allergens. A neti pot, squeeze bottles, or even bulb syringes are commonly used devices for nasal washing. However, if not done correctly, these methods can cause irritation and stinging and even lead to sinus infections.

A preservative-free saline nasal wash is a commonly used and convenient way of maintaining good respiratory health. It cleanses and hydrates the nasal tissues while washing out viruses and allergens by helping in getting rid of excess mucus. Saline nasal sprays/washes effectively relieve nasal and sinus congestion.

A preservative-free saline nasal wash is a commonly used and convenient way of maintaining good respiratory health.

When and why should you use a nasal wash?

Saline nasal washes are usually recommended in the case of upper respiratory infections and after being exposed to indoor humidity. Nonetheless, daily usage of nasal washes to remove mucus, germs, and allergens goes a long way in safeguarding your respiratory health. Besides cleansing the nasal passage, the saline solution restores moisture and alleviates inflammation of the mucous membranes, allowing you to breathe easily.

Saline Nasal washes help clear out mucus from a blocked nose, especially when the cilia or tiny hairs, which normally sweep it from the nasal cavity, are overwhelmed by germs or allergens and unable to do their job. Thus, nasal washing is an ideal solution when the bacteria or viral load hampers the natural process. Moreover, considering the increasing levels of pollution and one’s exposure to dust, germs, and other environmental allergens, daily usage of saline nasal washes can be highly effective in washing out excess particles from the nasal passage and also soothing it.

Studies, such as a US-based one sponsored on behalf of the Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, have shown that nasal washing has led to a decrease in dependence on medication.

