‘Heightmaxxing’ trend: Why teenagers are experimenting with a cancer drug to grow taller

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A viral trend called ‘heightmaxxing’ has reportedly led some teenagers to experiment with erdafitinib, a prescription cancer drug, in the hope of increasing their height. However, interfering with the body’s growth pathways without medical supervision can have serious consequences, particularly during adolescence.
Dr Monika Sharma, Senior Consultant – Endocrinology, Aakash Healthcare, explains that erdafitinib is an anti-cancer medication prescribed for certain types of urothelial cancer, including bladder cancer, in patients with specific genetic alterations in the fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR).
“Erdafitinib works by blocking FGFR proteins, which are involved in regulating cell growth, replication and development. The interest in this drug among teenagers appears to stem from the role of FGFR signalling in bone development and growth plates. However, this relationship is complex. Blocking FGFR does not automatically translate into increased height,” she says.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
What are the risks of taking erdafitinib without medical supervision?
Erdafitinib is a potent prescription medication and is not meant to be used as a height-enhancing drug. Taking it without medical supervision can expose teenagers to several side effects, including diarrhoea, nausea, dry skin, mouth ulcers, abnormal phosphate levels, nail disorders, joint pain and fatigue.
“It can also cause eye-related complications, such as central serous retinopathy, which may affect vision. These risks are particularly concerning in adolescents, whose bones and other body systems are still developing,” Dr Sharma says.
The potential skeletal effects are another reason for caution. Dr Sharma points out that European drug-safety authorities have highlighted concerns about the use of erdafitinib in children, including accelerated growth and skeletal complications such as epiphysiolysis of the hip.
“These complications can interfere with normal bone development and movement. There is limited information about the long-term effects of interfering with FGFR signalling during adolescence. Unsupervised use can also delay the identification of serious side effects,” she adds.
Until what age can a person naturally grow taller?
There is no single age at which everyone stops growing. The timing depends largely on puberty and the closure of growth plates. Girls generally stop growing around 14 or 15 years, while boys may continue until around 16 to 18 years, although individual variations are common.
“Growth plates are areas of cartilage located at the ends of long bones. They produce new bone tissue, allowing bones to lengthen during childhood and adolescence. As puberty progresses, hormonal changes cause these plates to mature and eventually fuse. Once they close, natural height growth stops,” Dr Sharma explains.
He further explained that no safe medication, supplement or hormone therapy can increase a person’s natural height once the growth plates have fused.
“Growth hormone may be prescribed for children with diagnosed growth disorders when their growth plates are still open. However, it cannot lengthen bones after the plates have fused,” she says.
If parents are concerned about a teenager’s height, Dr Sharma recommends consulting a paediatric endocrinologist. An evaluation of growth patterns, possible hormonal issues and bone age can help determine whether any medical intervention is required. A cancer drug should never be used as a shortcut to growing taller.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.