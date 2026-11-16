‘Heightmaxxing’ trend: Why teenagers are experimenting with a cancer drug to grow taller

A viral trend called ‘heightmaxxing’ has reportedly led some teenagers to experiment with erdafitinib, a prescription cancer drug, in the hope of increasing their height. However, interfering with the body’s growth pathways without medical supervision can have serious consequences, particularly during adolescence.

Dr Monika Sharma, Senior Consultant – Endocrinology, Aakash Healthcare, explains that erdafitinib is an anti-cancer medication prescribed for certain types of urothelial cancer, including bladder cancer, in patients with specific genetic alterations in the fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR).

“Erdafitinib works by blocking FGFR proteins, which are involved in regulating cell growth, replication and development. The interest in this drug among teenagers appears to stem from the role of FGFR signalling in bone development and growth plates. However, this relationship is complex. Blocking FGFR does not automatically translate into increased height,” she says.