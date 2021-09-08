‘There is nothing wrong with working on yourself’: Zendaya opens up about going to therapy

Zendaya has opened up about mental health in a recent interview and revealed that she attends and even recommends therapy.

Speaking to British Vogue for the magazine’s October issue, the 25-year-old actor said she found therapy to be “a beautiful thing”. “Yeah, of course, I go to therapy. I mean, if anybody is able to possess the financial means to go to therapy, I would recommend they do that,” she was quoted as saying.

Zendaya said she believed “there is nothing wrong with working on yourself”, and “dealing with those things with someone who can help you, someone who can talk to you, who’s not your mom or whatever…who has no bias.”

The Spider-Man actor also opened up about how the pandemic affected her mental health — she experienced a “taste of sadness”, for the first time, “where you wake up and you just feel bad all day…What is this dark cloud that’s hovering over me and I don’t know how to get rid of it, you know?”

She also talked about the issues that she discusses with her therapist. In the case of money, for instance, the Euphoria actor said she found herself somewhere in between her mother’s advice to save and her father’s “you can’t spend it when you’re dead” approach.

Several other actors in the past have also opened up about their mental health struggles. Recently, Game of Thrones actor Kit Harrington talked about battling alcoholism and suffering from “periods of depression”.

