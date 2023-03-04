Zeenat Aman feels ‘under the weather’ with ‘flaring rosacea’: know about the chronic skin condition

Yesteryear actor Zeenat Aman who debuted on the ‘gram two weeks back has been sharing her life, journey, and day-to-day happenings with her legions of fans. Now the septuagenarian took to her page to share how she has been recovering from a skin condition, and flu in the midst of nature.

“I’ve been a little under the weather this week, with flaring rosacea and the flu. What I really wanted to do was turn off my phone and stay in bed all weekend, but pending paperwork and an out of town meeting demanded otherwise,” said Zeenat, 71.

She continued, “I left home reluctantly this morning but here I am now at a lovely homestay. What’s even better is that nature is reminding me to discern life’s silver linings, with a fiery sunset over the trees. That hackneyed line – gratitude is the attitude – seems quite apt for this moment.”

The post was flooded with ‘get well soon’ comments. “Please get well soon and continue to be the amazing, elegant, gracious person you are,” one wrote, while another mentioned, “It’s mostly because of pollution . It’s so sad we are unable to give even some fresh air to the coming generation. Get well soon”.

For all those wondering what rosacea is, here’s a guide from our skincare expert.

What is rosacea?

Dr Vandana Punjabi, consultant dermatologist and trichologist practising in Khar and Nanavati Max Superspeciality Hospital, describes rosacea as a chronic condition where the facial skin appears red with small bumps, with or without pus. It is generally in the central part of ones face.

“There are tiny visible blood vessels seen on the face and patients have experience burning or stinging. This is generally seen in women and more commonly in those with fair skin,” Dr Punjabi told indianexpress.com.

According to Dr Punjabi’s analysis, there could sometimes be eye-related symptoms such as redness or watering (ocular rosacea).

What triggers rosacea?

Rosacea occurs when blood supply to the face increases (causing dilatation of blood vessels). This could be triggered by:

– Hot and spicy foods/drinks

– Certain chemicals in cosmetics

– UV exposure

– Pre-menstrual

– Stress

– Pollution

– Red wine and alcoholic beverages

– Smoking

– Exercise

– Topical steroid creams

An accurate diagnosis is key to right treatment

“In my practice, I have seen that this condition is misdiagnosed for years and it keeps worsening over time such that patients get treated for acne or eczema. Hence, the right diagnosis from your dermatologist is the key factor in treatment. Many patients use steroid creams which worsen rosacea and should be strictly avoided,” Dr Punjabi said stressing that the dermatologist will prescribe topical creams and oral medications such as antibiotics, and oral isotretinoin.

What should be kept in mind when you are diagnosed with rosacea?

– Conditions such as lupus, psoriasis, or seborrheic dermatitis should be ruled out before a diagnosis of rosacea is made, Dr Punjabi noted.

– The triggers of rosacea should be minimised as far as possible.

– All products used on face should be chemical-free and hypoallergenic.

– Home remedies and steam should be avoided on such patients as these can flare the disease.

– Your dermatologist will prescribe certain creams and oral medications to help you get the disease under control.

– Stress management is an important aspect for rosacea treatment.

Once a correct diagnosis is made and triggers are avoided, the recovery starts, mentioned Dr Punjabi. “Although it’s a slow process, over several months, patients must remember recurrences are very common and care of skin has to be maintained life-long,” Dr Punjabi noted.

