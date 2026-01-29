‘I’ve damaged my body myself’: Zakir Khan shares ‘genetic illnesses in my family’ as the reason behind long break from comedy; expert on modifying lifestyle early

After announcing a multi-year break to focus on his health, comedian Zakir Khan has sparked conversations about burnout, chronic sleep deprivation, and the hidden physical toll of nonstop work. A doctor explains why the body eventually forces a pause.

Zakir Khan announced a health break last weekZakir Khan announced a health break last week (Source: Express Photo by Narendra Vaskar)
Conversations about burnout and long-term health are becoming increasingly common, especially as more people recognise the cost of years spent pushing their bodies beyond reasonable limits. Recently, stand-up comedian Zakir Khan spoke openly about stepping away from comedy for an extended period due to health concerns. While announcing his break last week during a live show in Hyderabad as part of his ongoing Papa Yaar tour, Zakir revealed that the pause could last several years. Addressing the audience, he said, “It will be a break of three, four, or five years to take care of my health and to sort out a few other things. Everyone present here tonight is very close to my heart. Your presence means more to me than you can imagine, and I will always be grateful to all of you.”

In a new interview with Gulf News, Zakir explained that the decision was not sudden but driven by mounting health concerns, some of which are hereditary. “I need to take care of my health. There are certain genetic illnesses in my family that tend to surface after a particular age. On top of that, I’ve damaged my body myself, sleeping for just two hours and then going on to meet thousands of people. Because the moment you land in a city, you immediately start meeting people,” he said. He also spoke about the pressure of being the first in his family to experience large-scale success, which led him to prioritise work above everything else for nearly a decade to “build some bridges” for future generations.

Reflecting on the physical cost of that pace, Zakir added, “When you keep your foot on the accelerator for ten straight years, the body is bound to take a hit. So I initially thought I’d manage health alongside work. But last year, when we were in the US, I realised it wouldn’t be possible to do both at the same time. That’s when I made this decision.” 

But, how does long-term sleep deprivation, irregular routines, and sustained work stress physically affect the body over time?

Dr Palleti Siva Karthik Reddy, MBBS, MD, general medicine, FAIG, consultant physician at Elite Care Clinic, tells indianexpress.com, “In the early years, the body compensates remarkably well, which creates the illusion that one can stretch sleep, ignore routine, and still function optimally. However, chronic sleep deprivation and sustained stress quietly disrupt hormonal balance, immune function, metabolism, and cardiovascular health.” 

Over time, he adds that this leads to “persistent fatigue, inflammation, insulin resistance, weakened immunity, gut issues, and increased risk of anxiety, depression, and heart disease.” What people experience as sudden burnout or illness is often the cumulative effect of years of physiological overload rather than an abrupt failure.

Importance of modifying lifestyle for those with a family history of genetic illnesses

For individuals with genetic predispositions, Dr Reddy asserts that lifestyle choices play a decisive role in whether those genes are triggered early or remain dormant for longer. “Early intervention through regular sleep, stress regulation, balanced nutrition, and preventive health screening can significantly delay or reduce disease expression. Warning signs that the body is struggling include persistent exhaustion despite rest, unexplained pain, digestive disturbances, mood changes, poor recovery from routine illness, and a sense of being constantly overwhelmed. These are signals that the body’s adaptive capacity is being exceeded.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

