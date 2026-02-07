‘Where does it go that he eats so much?’: Yuzvendra Chahal spills the beans on his unconventional breakfast

Athletes are known to be on strict diets, but Yuzvendra Chahal’s go-to breakfast crushes all those stereotypes and how! In conversation with Mashable India, the Indian cricketer shared that he likes to start his day with two parathas with butter, aloo matar (dry potato sabzi), paired with Bournvita milk or tea. “And when I stay in ITC Gardenia, I have two aloo parathas with a chocolate milkshake. My teammates also give me a look that goes, ‘Where does it go that he eats so much?’ to which he jokingly added, ‘I’m blessed.'”

But is it healthy?

According to Edwina Raj, Head of Services – Clinical Nutrition & Dietetics, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore, eating aloo paratha for breakfast gives the body quick energy because it is high in carbohydrates, but it may raise blood sugar and make you feel full for a few hours. However, she warned against making it a daily habit.