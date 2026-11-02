Yuvraj Singh’s new supplement brand faces doctors’ backlash: ‘You’ve got it wrong here’

Yuvraj Singh’s battle with cancer and his return to cricket after treatment have long been a source of inspiration for many. However, the former cricketer is now facing criticism from medical professionals after invoking that experience while announcing his sports nutrition and wellness supplement brand, Protocol32. Several prominent doctors have questioned the scientific basis and safety of its formulation.

Describing the venture as his “second innings”, Singh said the product brings together 32 FSSAI-approved supplements in a single daily sachet, designed to support 13 different pathways in the body.

In a post on X, Singh drew on his experience of playing the 2011 Cricket World Cup while battling cancer to explain why he now takes his health seriously. “In 2011, I played the World Cup with cancer. Nobody knew. Neither did I. Now I take my daily health very seriously. So should entire India,” he wrote.

My second innings starts now. In 2011, I played the World Cup with cancer. Nobody knew. Neither did I. Now I take my daily health very seriously. So should entire India. Most Indians who take supplements take one, two or three. That isn’t enough to run the body. So we built Protocol32: 32 FSSAI-approved supplements, in the right quantities for an average Indian, working together to run 13 chains in the body. One sachet a day, mixed in water or milk.

Co-formulated with Dr. Anurag Agrawal and Dr. Arpit Bansal. Built with Prashant Pitti and Prasad C P. Made in Bangalore. Swipe through to see every supplement, every dose and every chain. Protocol32 is invite only. The first batch is only a few hundred people, and we’re starting with fitness, health and nutrition creators, doctors, dietitians, entrepreneurs and celebrities. Apply at https://t.co/3ToobkYN7d @P32wellness — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 30, 2026

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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Explaining the formulation, he said that while most Indians who take supplements consume one, two or three, he wanted to create a product that brought multiple nutrients together. The supplement, which can be mixed with water or milk, was co-formulated with Dr Anurag Agrawal and Dr Arpit Bansal, with Prashant Pitti and Prasad C P also involved in its development.

Hepatologist Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, widely known online as The Liver Doc, criticised Singh for promoting what he described as the “business of bad science”. While acknowledging Singh’s achievements as a cricketer and cancer survivor, he questioned his understanding of health and science. “People like you and your business of bad science deeply damages science literacy and public health in our society. It is pathetic,” he wrote on X.

This is in very bad faith Yuvraj. You are a good cricketer, you are a strong human, a cancer survivor. But you are an absolute health and science illiterate. People like you and your business of bad science deeply damages science literacy and public health in our society. It is a pathetic. You can be powerful allies for cancer patients and oncology societies and use your voice to educate people on evidence-based preventative care and direct cancer patients towards science-based care for improved survival outcomes. But instead, you chose to team up with unethical businessmen – some with long degrees, lengthy certifications and in high positions without any functioning brain cell – and among them, one of the worst “health” influencers on the internet right now, the so-called cancer surgeon Arpit Bansal who is a pseudoscience sympathizer, an Ayurveda apologist and quite similar to Luke Coutinho, but with actual medical degrees wasted. Know this first: Cancer patients who use alternative medicine die sooner, study finds – https://t.co/pvkpRmuyhC Now coming to your product – P32

Among the 32 listed ingredients with 35+ distinct compounds in them, 13 carry documented risks of organ toxicity, mineral toxicity, capable of causing/promoting atherosclerosis inducing toxin generation, and with high rates of toxic environmental contamination. Four ingredients – Ashwagandha, Bacopa, Curcumin and Boswellia are among the most frequently implicated botanicals in liver injury in LiverTox registries. When they come together, it is going to be disastrous.

https://t.co/Gya0Ycqdpc – The person who designed this complex formulation is really a clown. Nearly all 30 active ingredients in this 32-ingredient supplement lack solid scientific proof for the health benefits promised on the label. First, the company’s own chart admits that eight ingredients have no gold-standard human trials behind them – two are just inactive fillers, and six rely on weaker data or are added only for safety, yet are still marketed as multi-organ boosters. At least 11 ingredients are “fairy-dusted,” meaning the sachet contains only a tiny fraction of the daily dose actually proven to work in human studies. High-level clinical and translational evidence demonstrates that several components in this sachet can actually increase cancer risk or accelerate tumor progression in healthy adults: Vitamin E (prostate cancer), combined folic acid+B12 (lung and colon cancer) and NAC, Vit E, Vit C, Astaxanthin (increase risk of cancer spread). See this paper:

Supplement Use and Increased Risks of Cancer: Unveiling the Other Side of the Coin – https://t.co/xqiDq6jL5c Finally, the product stretches basic science by assuming that because a nutrient deficiency harms certain organs, taking extra amounts will supercharge those same organs in healthy adults who already get enough nutrients. Your product is absolute BS just like the whole of herbal and dietary supplement industry is. Have some shame selling this nonsense to public and people with cancer. I hope nobody accepts your stupid invite. — TheLiverDoc™ (@theliverdoc) November 1, 2026

Dr Philips also raised concerns about the supplement’s ingredients, claiming that among the 32 listed ingredients, which contain more than 35 distinct compounds, 13 carry documented risks. These, he alleged, include organ and mineral toxicity, the potential to promote atherosclerosis and the generation of toxins, as well as concerns about environmental contamination.

In response, the brand noted on X, “Dr Philips, we will skip the insults and answer the science. Unlike your argument, Protocol32 is NOT for anyone with cancer, we NEVER claimed it. It is for healthy adults, especially vegetarians who run short on B12, DHA and creatine. Our answers are below, with the source links in the four images.”

Dr Philips, we will skip the insults and answer the science. Unlike your argument, Protocol32 is NOT for anyone with cancer, we NEVER claimed it. It is for healthy adults, especially vegetarians who run short on B12, DHA and creatine. Our answers are below, with the source links in the 4 images. — IMAGE 1: Cancer We agree with the study you linked. Johnson et al. in JAMA Oncology 2018 found that the extra deaths came from patients refusing or delaying standard treatment. No supplement should ever replace cancer treatment, and anyone on any medicine should show their doctor our label first. The cancer paper you linked flags B6, B12, zinc and vitamin E only at many times our dose. It does not discuss NAC, vitamin C or astaxanthin. Yuvraj beat cancer with chemotherapy. Since 2012 his foundation, YouWeCan, has screened over 1.4 lakh people for cancer and paid for hospital treatment for children whose families could not afford it. — IMAGE 2: Liver NIH LiverTox rates bacopa and boswellia E, unlikely to cause liver injury. Curcumin and ashwagandha carry a real but very rare risk. Our booklet says so in print, and members get ALT and GGT tested on day 1 and day 90, for subscribers its paid by us. You say 13 of our ingredients carry toxicity risks. Name them, with the dose at which each harm was found, and we will answer each one in public. — IMAGE 3/4: Evidence behind all 32 19 have a randomised controlled trial behind them, 6 a pooled analysis of trials, and 1 a controlled feeding study. 6 have no trial at our dose, and we say so. Nine sit at or near their trial dose. The rest are lower on purpose. Protocol32 is taken every day for years, while most of these trials ran for weeks or months, so we set maintenance amounts, not treatment doses. We do not claim a trial result at a dose the trial did not test. Every one of the 32 ingridents is on the FSSAI permitted list, within its FSSAI limit. — Why We Publish Everything Many brands hide their doses in a proprietary blend. We print every dose, form and specification, and even what the raw material costs us. We did that so any doctor could check our work and question it. We welcome that. A clinical trial of Protocol32 is under way, and we will publish the results, whatever they show. Some of your points are fair. Where we can do better, we will. Everything is at https://t.co/mcPCCm8TOq — Protocol32 (@P32wellness) November 1, 2026

“A clinical trial of Protocol32 is under way, and we will publish the results, whatever they show. Some of your points are fair. Where we can do better, we will,” it stated.

Consultant urologist Dr Jason Philip also expressed disappointment, while acknowledging Singh’s contribution to Indian cricket. “Yuvraj, you are my hero for your legendary cricketing skill and patriotism. But this is wrong, bhai. A legend endorsing untested products and claims can be harmful for lakhs of Indians,” he wrote on X.

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Sharing a personal reason for his concern, Dr Philip added that he had lost his brother after his mother relied on pseudoscience.

Dr Pramesh CS, thoracic surgeon and director of Tata Memorial Hospital, also questioned the evidence supporting the product’s claims. “Sorry, Yuvi. Big fan, but you’ve got it wrong here. You have a major following, and you need to be wise about how you use it. What you are suggesting is not based on evidence. If there is evidence, please share it here. Please don’t allow the lure of money to betray your followers,” he wrote.

AIIMS Delhi oncologist Dr Rishabh Jain also criticised the messaging in the promotional post, particularly its use of Singh’s cancer experience to introduce the product.

In his post, Dr Jain said that Singh’s return to cricket after cancer treatment had given hope to patients and their families. However, he questioned whether linking that experience to the promotion of a daily supplement sachet could make people feel that they were putting their health or their family’s wellbeing at risk by not taking supplements. “Yuvi, we cheered when you lifted the World Cup. For a family sitting outside a chemotherapy ward, seeing you pick up a bat again meant something bigger. It meant there could be life on the other side of treatment.

That’s why, as an oncologist and a fan, it hurts to read a post that opens with your cancer story and ends by selling a daily sachet. When you tell India that even three supplements aren’t enough “to run the body,” people who trust you may start worrying that they’re failing their families by buying none. What evidence justifies putting that fear in someone’s mind? Please don’t money and profits damage your integrity.”

Yuvi, we cheered when you lifted the World Cup. For a family sitting outside a chemotherapy ward, seeing you pick up a bat again meant something bigger. It meant there could be life on the other side of treatment. That’s why, as an oncologist and a fan, it hurts to read a post that opens with your cancer story and ends by selling a daily sachet. When you tell India that even three supplements aren’t enough “to run the body,” people who trust you may start worrying that they’re failing their families by buying none. What evidence justifies putting that fear in someone’s mind? Please don’t money and profits damage your integrity. As for Dr Bansal who is not even a MCh surgical oncologist.

It is really hurtful to see people from our own community selling gimmicks without scientific proof just because they hold equity.

Is it even allowed ? Sincere request from @YUVSTRONG12 , people look up to you , even I have.

With great power comes great responsibility .

Understand that. — Dr Rishabh Jain (@DrRishabhOnco) November 2, 2026

Taking a cue from the doctors’ concerns, we reached out to experts to understand the science behind multi-ingredient supplements.

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Dr Sheeba Santhmayer, consultant radiation oncologist at TGH ONCO LIFE Cancer Centre, Talegaon, said the controversy highlights the need for scientific evidence, transparency, and responsible communication when promoting health supplements. “Celebrity endorsements can strongly influence public choices, but popularity does not establish a product’s safety or effectiveness. Claims about multiple health benefits should be supported by credible clinical research, and consumers should be able to access clear information about ingredients, dosage, possible side effects and interactions,” Dr Santhmayer told indianexpress.com.

Dr Meghal Sanghavi, consultant onco surgeon, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, told indianexpress.com that there is “currently no conclusive scientific evidence to establish that taking multi-ingredient supplements can prevent cancer or reduce the chances of its recurrence”. “Cancer development is influenced by several factors, including genetics, lifestyle, environmental exposure and underlying health conditions. While certain nutrients are essential for maintaining normal immune function and overall health, consuming them in higher quantities does not necessarily offer additional protection against cancer. In fact, excessive intake of certain vitamins and minerals may have unintended consequences,” said Dr Sanghavi.

Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

The focus should be on a balanced diet, regular physical activity, avoiding tobacco, limiting alcohol consumption and following recommended cancer screening guidelines. “Supplements should be used to address identified nutritional deficiencies rather than viewed as a preventive strategy against cancer,” added Dr Sanghavi.

Dr Jinesh Singhavi, consultant medical oncologist at KIMS Hospitals Thane, said cancer survivors should be cautious about taking over-the-counter multivitamins, antioxidant combinations, and herbal supplements, particularly products marketed for immunity boosting, detoxification, energy, or cancer prevention. :The concern is not that all supplements are harmful, but that certain ingredients, especially in high doses, may interfere with treatment or have unintended long-term effects,” said Dr Singhavi.

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For example, Vitamin E, commonly included in antioxidant formulations, deserves particular attention. “In clinical trials involving patients with head and neck cancers receiving radiotherapy, supplementation with high-dose vitamin E (400 IU daily) was associated with an increased risk of cancer recurrence and reduced cancer-free survival. This raises concerns about routinely taking high-dose antioxidants during cancer treatment without a clear medical indication,” described Dr Singhavi.

Similarly, a study published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology (SWOG S0221), involving 1,134 women with breast cancer receiving chemotherapy, found that patients taking antioxidant supplements such as vitamins A, C and E, carotenoids and coenzyme Q10 both before and during chemotherapy showed a trend towards higher recurrence and mortality. “Vitamin B12 and iron supplementation during chemotherapy were also associated with poorer outcomes in this observational analysis. These findings do not prove that the supplements caused these outcomes, but they reinforce the need for caution,” said Dr Singhavi.

Importantly, correcting a documented deficiency of vitamin B12, vitamin D, iron or other nutrients is different from taking high-dose supplements without a medical indication. Supplementation should be guided by clinical assessment and, where appropriate, blood tests, Dr Singhavi clarified.

“Survivors should remember that supplements are not substitutes for a balanced diet, regular exercise, weight management and recommended cancer surveillance. They should share the complete ingredient list, including the dose of every vitamin, mineral and herbal extract, with their treating oncologist before starting a multi-ingredient formulation. The safest approach is individualised nutritional support rather than indiscriminate supplementation,” Dr Singhavi said.

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What do sportspersons note about supplements?

According to Dr Santhmayer, sportspersons should be particularly careful about the supplements they consume, as certain ingredients may have side effects, interact with medications, or contain prohibited substances. “Choose products with transparent ingredient lists and reliable third-party quality testing. Do not rely solely on celebrity endorsements, fitness influencers or marketing claims. Consult a doctor to understand individual nutritional requirements and avoid unnecessary supplementation,” said Dr Santhmayer.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.