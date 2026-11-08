Calcium, vitamin D, and iron are essential nutrients that support bone health, oxygen transport, and several important bodily functions. However, taking them together may not always be ideal, especially because calcium can interfere with iron absorption.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

What is the reason behind this?

Calcium can interfere with iron absorption when both are consumed together, especially in supplement form.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Explaining this, Deepa Mishra, dietitian, Narayana RN Tagore Hospital, Mukundapur, Kolkata, says, “Calcium inhibits the absorption of non-haem iron, the type found in plant-based foods and supplements, because both minerals use similar intestinal transport pathways. When present together in high concentrations, they may compete for absorption, reducing the uptake of one or both nutrients.”