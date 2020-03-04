Your partner’s optimism can help keep your mind healthy, says science

Science says that people who have a positive outlook in life and are generally optimistic, eat healthy. They also try to stay more physically active and believe in preventive healthcare. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Science says that people who have a positive outlook in life and are generally optimistic, eat healthy. They also try to stay more physically active and believe in preventive healthcare. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Want to stay in the pink of health? Look to your partner. Science says that being in the presence of an optimistic partner can give a boost to your mental health and make your mind sharp. Also, it can help prevent cognitive decline as you begin to age.

According to a recent study conducted by the researchers at the Michigan State University, those who have an optimistic outlook in life, tend to display healthier behaviours that are associated with a better cognitive function. As such, they may influence and encourage their partners to follow suit. In fact, this shift in mental gear can also benefit a person with their cognitive functions as they begin to age, the study reveals.

It is an established fact that mental health is dependent on a variety of factors, and what happens inside the mind eventually affects the rest of the body, too. As we begin to age, there is a natural decline in our cognitive abilities. But even otherwise, there are some lifestyle factors that can impact mental health, namely diet and physical activities (or lack thereof).

Science says that people who have a positive outlook in life and are generally optimistic, eat healthy. They also try to stay more physically active and believe in preventive healthcare. These healthy behaviours can keep the brain healthy for the longest time, thereby reducing the risk of a cognitive decline.

Which is why experts concur with the aforementioned study that being in a romantic relationship with an optimistic person, or better yet, being married to them may set a healthy example for you to follow their footsteps.

The study also highlighted the fact that the optimism can — to a great extent — help prevent Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia.

Besides learning from your partner, you can cultivate some of your positivity by engaging in healthy daily activities like physical fitness, social engagements, good communication, among others.

