Your overall health depends on these five superfoods; find out

Most of these superfoods are readily available in the market. (Source: Pixabay) Most of these superfoods are readily available in the market. (Source: Pixabay)

When it comes to health, there is only so much you can do: eat nutritious food, stay physically active and get good rest. The three have to balance each other, so as to keep the body’s momentum going. Food, in particular, is of paramount importance, because we are what we eat. Fatty junk foods and sugary items must be done away with, for real, if we are looking to stay in the pink of health this year and all the years to come.

If you are looking for healthy options, don’t wrack your brain so much. Here are some superfoods that are readily available in the market — probably kept inside your refrigerator at the moment, too — that have appositely earned the reputation of being deliciously healthy in nature. Read on.

ALSO READ | Here’s why you should include peas or matar in your diet

Cruciferous vegetables

These are actually the vegetables that belong to the brassicaceae family, (also known as ‘cruciferae‘). While the name may sound daunting, these vegetables really include cabbage, broccoli, kale, cauliflower, radish, turnips, to name a few. They are tasty, low in calories and high in folate, vitamins C, E, K, and fiber. When you consume these vegetables, they make you feel full, and help decrease your intake of calories. Also, these vegetables decrease the risk of cardiovascular diseases by lowering inflammation in the body.

Citrus fruits

Everybody knows what citrus fruits are, and the many health benefits they have. These fruits include grapefruits, lemons, orange, mosambi, among others. They are low in calories and rich in vitamins, minerals, plant compounds, and fiber. As such, they are known to boost the health of the heart, of the brain, skin and overall immunity. Citrus fruits also reduce the risk of kidney stones by keeping the body hydrated.

Tofu is a highly celebrated food that is must-include in your diet. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Tofu is a highly celebrated food that is must-include in your diet. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Edamame

Edamame is a young soybean with many health benefits. First, it is a plant-based food that is rich in protein, iron, fiber and calcium. It is believed to benefit the cardiovascular health by improving energy levels in the body. Also, its regular consumption is believed to combat Alzheimer’s disease, depression, bone loss and inflammation.

ALSO READ | How does your body benefit when you cut down on sugar?

Carrots

Carrots are so beneficial they are a category of their own. Carrots are rich in vitamins, minerals, fiber, and antioxidants. Carrots are rich in antioxidants, particularly beta carotene and lutein, which are known to prevent damage to the eyes by free radicals. Free radicals are compounds that cause cell damage and weaken the eyes. It is beta carotene that gives a carrot its red/orange colour, which is converted into vitamin A by the body. And a body that has vitamin A deficiency is prone to night blindness. Also, being high in fiber, the vegetable promotes gut health and helps manage the blood pressure.

ALSO READ | A whole egg or just the egg-white — what’s healthier for you?

Tofu

Tofu, also known as bean curd, is gluten free and low in calories. There is not reason for you to not have it, unless you are allergic to it. This food has become increasingly popular because of its taste and many disease-fighting qualities. Tofu is believed to reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases, osteoporosis, menopause-related problems and liver damage, among others.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd