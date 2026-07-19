Your eyes may turn red after bungee jumping — here’s what is happening

Bungee jumping is one of the most popular adventure sports in India. But what if, after those few minutes of adrenaline rush, you find yourself with bloodshot eyes?

Several videos have gone viral showing adventure enthusiasts experiencing the same thing after a jump. But what does it mean? Is the sport dangerous for your eyes? Is the blood due to an injury? Should you worry?

We dug deeper to find out what causes it. While it may look alarming, the condition is usually harmless and clears on its own. In rare cases, however, it can signal a more serious eye injury.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Why do the eyes turn red after a bungee jump?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Myro Figura MD | Anesthesiologist 💉 (@doctormyro)

According to Dr Neepa Thacker, Senior Consultant, Paediatric Ophthalmology, SRCC Narayana Health, Mumbai, the sudden forces acting on the body during a jump can affect the tiny blood vessels in the eyes.

“A sudden shock-like effect at the start of the jump, and then an abrupt jerk at the bottom of the jump with head-down posture can result in bloodshot eyes,” she tells indianexpress.com.

Dr Sharoon Shitole, Consultant Ophthalmologist and Managing Director, Vencer Hospital, Pune, further explains that the rapid fall followed by the sudden recoil of the bungee cord briefly increases pressure in the veins of the head and eyes, making “delicate surface blood vessels to rupture.”

What exactly is happening inside the eye?

In most cases, the redness is caused by a subconjunctival haemorrhage—a small bleed beneath the clear membrane covering the white part of the eye. The trapped blood creates a bright red patch that can look dramatic but is usually painless.

Story continues below this ad

According to Dr Thacker, tiny blood vessels in the eyes can burst due to “rapid gravitational changes and jerky movements” during a jump, along with changes in body pressure.

Dr Shitole adds, “During the fall, a person may instinctively hold their breath, tighten the chest and abdomen or strain against a closed airway.” This further increases pressure inside the head and eyes, making the tiny blood vessels more likely to rupture.

Is it always harmless?

Fortunately, most cases involve a subconjunctival haemorrhage, which is generally harmless. Dr Thacker notes that the eyes can also appear pink-red because of disturbances in the eye’s tear film.

However, she cautions, “Sometimes there could be intraocular haemorrhage like vitreous haemorrhage or subhyaloid haemorrhage due to rapid deceleration during the jump, which could cause vision issues.”

Story continues below this ad

Dr Shitole also warns, “After the jump, blurred vision, flashes, new floaters, eye pain or a curtain-like shadow in the vision should be treated as warning signs requiring urgent examination.”

Who is at greater risk?

Tiny blood vessels in the eyes can burst due to rapid gravitational changes and jerky movements during a jump (Image: Wikimedia Commons) Tiny blood vessels in the eyes can burst due to rapid gravitational changes and jerky movements during a jump (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Some people are more vulnerable than others.

“People on blood thinners (cardiac patients) are definitely at a much higher risk, patients with hypertension, and other multiple risk factors,” Dr Thacker notes.

Dr Shitole adds that people with high myopia, previous retinal tears or detachment, glaucoma, recent eye surgery, uncontrolled blood pressure, bleeding disorders or those taking blood thinners should seek medical advice before participating in bungee jumping.

Story continues below this ad

How long does it take to recover?

A simple subconjunctival haemorrhage usually clears on its own within one to three weeks, depending on its size.

“Larger patches may take up to three weeks and can change from bright red to yellow or brown as the blood is gradually absorbed, much like a bruise on the skin,” Dr Shitole tells indianexpress.com.

Artificial tears may help reduce irritation or grittiness, but they do not make the blood disappear faster.

Dr Thacker further clarifies, “A intra eye bleed (vitreous haemorrhage or sub hyaloid haemorrhage) may take up to six weeks to clear up (with the help of medication). Sometimes, surgery may be required.”

Story continues below this ad

Can you reduce the risk?

There is no guaranteed way to prevent eye bleeding during a bungee jump.

However, experts recommend choosing a reputable operator with trained staff, ensuring the equipment is properly maintained, following all safety instructions and avoiding prolonged breath-holding or forceful straining during the jump.

What should you do if it happens?

If you notice a bloodshot eye after bungee jumping, don’t panic—but don’t ignore it either.

“The first thing one must do upon noticing a bleed / red eye is apply an ice pack for an hour at least. That may help arrest the bleed. Then, consult a doctor at the earliest,” advises Dr Thacker.

Story continues below this ad

Even if the redness seems mild, it is best to get your eyes examined. If you experience blurred vision, flashes, new floaters, eye pain or a curtain-like shadow over your vision, seek urgent ophthalmic care immediately, as these could indicate a more serious eye injury.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.