Your cleaning tea towel might cause food poisoning; find out how

Cleaning the kitchen is always one of the most tiring chores especially when you know it is going to get dirty in no time. While people have their own set of life hacks to help them clean their surroundings, this revelation might shake your beliefs. A group of scientists from the University of Mauritius examined 100 towels that had been used for a month. Through the research, they found that tea towels can cause food poisoning. They found E.coli was more likely to be found on towels used for multiple cleaning activities such as wiping utensils and cleaning surfaces, as well as drying hands.

The multiple uses increase its chances of getting contaminated with potential pathogens that can spread bacteria and lead to food poisoning. The study recommended washing or changing the tea towel, dishcloths, sponges and oven gloves on regular basis and letting them dry under the sun before reuse.

According to BBC reports, the sample towels collected had 49% bacterial growth, which increased in number with extended family, the presence of children and increasing family size. Of the 49 samples which were positive for bacterial growth, 36.7% grew coliform bacteria, a group which includes E. coli. Of the rest, 36.7% were Enterococcus spp and 14.3% Staphylococcus aureus. Coliform bacteria and Staphylococcus were found at a “significantly higher prevalence” on towels from meat-eating households.

