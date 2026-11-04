Your BP is 123/75: Should you worry about the top number?

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A blood pressure reading of 123/75 mmHg can leave you wondering whether the top number is too high or whether there is anything to worry about. But does this reading actually indicate a problem?
One such question was posted on Quora: “If your blood pressure is 123 over 75, is that bad?”
We reached out to Dr Aseem Dhall, Director & HOD, Cardiac Sciences, ISIC Multispeciality Hospital, to understand what the reading means.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Is 123/75 a normal blood pressure?
A blood pressure reading of 123/75 mmHg is generally considered a healthy reading for most adults, says Dr Dhall. But the two numbers fall into different ranges.
“The systolic number, 123, is slightly above the ideal range of below 120, while the diastolic number, 75, is within the normal range,” the cardiologist tells indianexpress.com.
The systolic number measures the pressure in the arteries when the heart contracts and pumps blood, while the diastolic number measures the pressure when the heart relaxes between beats.
“According to commonly used guidelines, a systolic reading between 120 and 129 with a diastolic reading below 80 may be classified as elevated blood pressure.”
However, even though the systolic reading is slightly elevated in this case, it is not usually a cause for concern by itself. ”
Similarly, a single reading does not mean that a person has hypertension. “Regular monitoring gives a better picture.”
What if your BP is regularly 123/75?
If you consistently record a blood pressure around 123/75 and have no symptoms, there is generally no reason to panic. Instead, the reading can be a reminder to maintain habits that help prevent blood pressure from rising.
“Check your blood pressure correctly and keep a record of readings over time rather than focusing on one measurement.”
Maintaining a healthy weight, exercising regularly, limiting excess salt, eating a balanced diet, avoiding smoking and managing stress can help keep blood pressure in a healthy range. If readings consistently increase, consult a doctor.
Does age change what 123/75 means?
Blood pressure targets can vary depending on age, overall health and existing medical conditions. For most healthy adults, 123/75 is generally reassuring, although the systolic value falls into the elevated range under some guidelines.
For older adults, doctors may consider other illnesses, medications and the risk of dizziness or falls when deciding on an appropriate blood pressure target. Children and teenagers have different reference ranges based on age, sex and height.
“Therefore, blood pressure should always be interpreted in the right age and health context.”
Pro tip: How should you check your blood pressure?
If you are monitoring your BP at home, check it at a consistent time and sit quietly for a few minutes beforehand. Avoid checking it immediately after exercise, caffeine or smoking.