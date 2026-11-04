Your BP is 123/75: Should you worry about the top number?

A blood pressure reading of 123/75 mmHg can leave you wondering whether the top number is too high or whether there is anything to worry about. But does this reading actually indicate a problem?

One such question was posted on Quora: “If your blood pressure is 123 over 75, is that bad?”

We reached out to Dr Aseem Dhall, Director & HOD, Cardiac Sciences, ISIC Multispeciality Hospital, to understand what the reading means.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Is 123/75 a normal blood pressure?

A blood pressure reading of 123/75 mmHg is generally considered a healthy reading for most adults, says Dr Dhall. But the two numbers fall into different ranges.