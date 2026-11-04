Your BP is 123/75: Should you worry about the top number?

Is a blood pressure reading of 123/75 too high? A cardiologist explains what the systolic and diastolic numbers mean and when you should be concerned.

By: Lifestyle Desk
4 min readNew DelhiNov 4, 2026 07:00 PM IST
blood pressureShould you worry about 123 over 75 bp? (Image: Magnific)
Make us preferred source on Google

A blood pressure reading of 123/75 mmHg can leave you wondering whether the top number is too high or whether there is anything to worry about. But does this reading actually indicate a problem?

One such question was posted on Quora: “If your blood pressure is 123 over 75, is that bad?”

We reached out to Dr Aseem Dhall, Director & HOD, Cardiac Sciences, ISIC Multispeciality Hospital, to understand what the reading means.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Is 123/75 a normal blood pressure?

A blood pressure reading of 123/75 mmHg is generally considered a healthy reading for most adults, says Dr Dhall. But the two numbers fall into different ranges.

“The systolic number, 123, is slightly above the ideal range of below 120, while the diastolic number, 75, is within the normal range,” the cardiologist tells indianexpress.com.

The systolic number measures the pressure in the arteries when the heart contracts and pumps blood, while the diastolic number measures the pressure when the heart relaxes between beats.

Story continues below this ad
blood pressure Screenshot of the query posted on Quora

“According to commonly used guidelines, a systolic reading between 120 and 129 with a diastolic reading below 80 may be classified as elevated blood pressure.”

However, even though the systolic reading is slightly elevated in this case, it is not usually a cause for concern by itself. ”

Similarly, a single reading does not mean that a person has hypertension. “Regular monitoring gives a better picture.”

What if your BP is regularly 123/75?

If you consistently record a blood pressure around 123/75 and have no symptoms, there is generally no reason to panic. Instead, the reading can be a reminder to maintain habits that help prevent blood pressure from rising.

Story continues below this ad

“Check your blood pressure correctly and keep a record of readings over time rather than focusing on one measurement.”

Maintaining a healthy weight, exercising regularly, limiting excess salt, eating a balanced diet, avoiding smoking and managing stress can help keep blood pressure in a healthy range. If readings consistently increase, consult a doctor.

heart BP Tips: Maintain a healthy weight, exercise regularly, limit excess salt, eat a balanced diet, avoiding smoking and manage stress
Also Read | Blood pressure 180/120 or higher: What it means and when to seek emergency care

Does age change what 123/75 means?

Blood pressure targets can vary depending on age, overall health and existing medical conditions. For most healthy adults, 123/75 is generally reassuring, although the systolic value falls into the elevated range under some guidelines.

For older adults, doctors may consider other illnesses, medications and the risk of dizziness or falls when deciding on an appropriate blood pressure target. Children and teenagers have different reference ranges based on age, sex and height.

Story continues below this ad

“Therefore, blood pressure should always be interpreted in the right age and health context.”

Pro tip: How should you check your blood pressure?

If you are monitoring your BP at home, check it at a consistent time and sit quietly for a few minutes beforehand. Avoid checking it immediately after exercise, caffeine or smoking.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Nov 04: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments