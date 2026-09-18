Your blood pressure should drop by 10–20% when you sleep: Why the ‘night-time dip’ matters

Cardiologist Dr Alok Chopra recently shed light on how our blood pressure (BP) may appear normal during the day — but what happens to it at night?

In an Instagram post, he explained, “While you sleep, BP should normally drop by around 10%. If it doesn’t, it can increase the risk of stroke and organ damage. Broken sleep? Don’t ignore it. Consistent BP management matters.”

So, what should happen to your blood pressure when you sleep, and why does this night-time dip matter? Dr Dipak Patil, Consultant Cardiology, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, answers.

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Blood pressure normally drops during sleep

“Blood pressure typically drops by about 10 to 20 per cent during sleep compared to its daytime level. This is known as the ‘night-time dip’,” said Dr Patil.