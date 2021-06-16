Youngsters and stroke: All you need to know

This Stroke Awareness month, read on to know more about how timely treatment will improve one’s quality of life and reduce morbidity and mortality of the condition. (Sourrce : Pixabay)

One may suffer from a stroke when a blockage or bleeding of the blood vessels either interrupts or reduces the supply of blood to the brain. Stroke is a debilitating condition and millions of Indians suffer from it without even having any knowledge about it. The number of stroke patients is rising at a rapid rate, still, there is a lack of awareness regarding this condition.

Read on to know more about how timely treatment helps improve one’s quality of life and reduce morbidity and mortality from the condition.

“Approximately a large number of ischemic strokes occur in youngsters and adolescents. Stroke at a younger age can have a negative impact on one’s life. Compared with stroke in older adults, stroke in young patients leaves them disabled before their most productive years,” said Dr Vishwanathan Iyer, neurosurgeon, Kohinoor Hospital.

The causes

There are various reasons that raise one’s risk of suffering from a stroke. Hypertension, dyslipidemia, smoking, diabetes mellitus, and cardiovascular disease, illicit drug use, heavy drinking, binge drinking, smoking, and being overweight can lead to stroke. Various studies have also suggested that many of these risk factors also invite stroke in later life. Also, note that these are the risk factors not only for youngsters but even older adults too. Stroke needs timely treatment within the window periods of five hours. “There are many people with stroke who are unable to resume their normal life and may end up having permanent trouble while walking. Hence, it is the need of the hour to manage stroke at the right time,” said Dr Iyer.

Things to know

A youngster with a stroke has a higher chance of recovery from it when compared to an older stroke patient due to better brain plasticity, which is the brain’s ability to adjust and learn new skills. There are various factors that help in determining how one will get back on track after suffering from a stroke. These factors include how the brain was affected, support from the caregiver, an individual’s health before the occurrence of a stroke, and the patient’s motivation level.

There are few things to be taken care of. Many stroke patients may encounter depression within the first few months of the condition. It is essential to seek help by opting for counseling during that time. The caregivers can also take the help of support groups and be on their toes to help one manage stroke.

Remember to follow Covid protocol during these unprecedented times to keep post-covid complications like stroke at bay. “This is so because stroke is commonly seen in post-covid patients. Try to follow guidelines such as wearing a mask, social distancing, and hand sanitising from time to time. Get vaccinated as early as possible to get that much-needed protection against Covid. Moreover, if you get a stroke, then do not delay treatment due to Covid,” he said.

Takeaway

To stay healthy and hearty throughout life, eat a well-balanced diet, avoid processed foods and sugary drinks, limit your salt and alcohol intake, quit smoking, exercise daily, and this will lower your risk of cardiovascular diseases and eventually stroke.

