Youngsters should not skip regular health check-ups, warn doctors

Regular health check-ups up to the age of 30 can lead to the prevention of chronic diseases and help reduce the number of patients requiring medical treatment or surgery, say, doctors. “It is important for youngsters to go for regular health check-ups as it will be helpful to know about the silent risks they carry,” explained Dr Mukesh Budhwani, general physician, Apollo Clinic Pune.

How?

“Sometimes, chronic diseases are silent and can be felt asymptomatic. Thyroid, liver and kidney problems, diabetes, hypertension, stress, anxiety, depression, indigestion, and migraine are some of the health problems that are inherited. Thyroid disorders are common in young females and can lead to infertility” highlighted Dr Budhwani.

Owing to the sedentary lifestyle, the diseases that are initiated at the age of 30-40 could be diabetes, obesity, lung diseases, hypertension, hyperlipidemia, long-term risk of cardiovascular disease, metabolic disorders, and liver disease. Figuring out these problems at an early stage saves youngsters from bigger diseases or co-morbidities such as diabetes and obesity at a later age.

It is important to get yourself tested early on. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) It is important to get yourself tested early on. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Blood test, weight check, cholesterol levels, uric acids levels, Hemogram, kidney, and liver function test, blood sugar, lipid profile, sonography for fatty liver, obesity, and high intake of fats are some of the parameters that need to be considered, said Dr Budhwani when getting regular check-ups.

“Mammogram and Pap smear tests are important at a younger age. Deficiencies in the body like vitamin B12 and D and calcium should be evaluated to avoid long-term issues like arthritis, dementia, decreased concentration, and memory. Eighty per cent of the cases at the age of 32 can be reversed with appropriate medication, prophylaxes that differ from person-to-person, and lifestyle modification,” he added.

As per Dr Navneet Kaur, general physician, Apollo Spectra Hospital, Nehru Enclave, Delhi, certain most common and serious chronic conditions including diabetes and high blood pressure might not cause any symptoms in the early stages.

“But by setting your routine check, you not only will you come to know about your risk of getting diabetes or heart disease but also the current value of blood sugar and cholesterol. This helps eliminate further progressions of disease by continuous monitoring and reduce the risk of complications,” he said.

ALSO READ | From diabetes to sexually transmitted diseases: Health checkups men should get done after turning 30

What are some of the lifestyle changes that can help?

Opt for yoga, aerobics, gymming, swimming, Surya Namaskar, jogging, cycling, breathing exercises, and running. Eat fresh fruits and vegetables, avoid spicy, oily, and processed foods said Dr Budhwani.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle