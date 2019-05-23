You can take aspirin for brain bleed strokes: Study

A new study suggests that patients who have suffered from stroke owing to bleeding can reduce the risk of future strokes or any heart problem by taking aspirin. It is generally believed that aspirin, that thins the blood, makes bleeding worse but the research published in The Lancet not only counters this belief but also suggests that the painkiller can lower the bleeding.

In order to arrive at the result, 537 people from across the UK were examined. All these people had suffered from brain bleed while taking anti-platelet medicines, in order to stop blood clotting.

While half of the patients were chosen randomly to continue their medicine, the other half were asked to not take it anymore after their incident of bleeding. The study, over five years, revealed that 12 of those who continued having the tablets suffered a brain bleed, in comparison to 23 of those who had stopped.

“Around a third of people who suffer a brain haemorrhage, also known as haemorrhagic stroke, do so when they are taking an anti-platelet medicine, such as aspirin, to reduce the risk of a heart attack or an ischaemic [blood clot] stroke. We now have a strong indication they can carry on taking these potentially life-saving medicines after the brain haemorrhage without increasing the risk of another one, which is crucial new information for both patients and doctors,” Metin Avkiran, professor and part of the British Heart Foundation, which funded the research, was quoted as saying in a BBC report.