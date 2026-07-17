‘That’s me’: Actor Yogita Bihani says she has thalassemia; expert explains condition

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Actor Yogita Bihani recently shared in her fiancé Aaryamann Sethi’s YouTube vlog that she has Thalassemia minor. “That’s me, I have Thalassemia,” said Yogita, in response to actor Archana Puran Singh’s sister Kalpana Chaudhary and yoga trainer Sameeksha Shetty’s chat about iron and B12 deficiency, which is common in women.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Dr Kunal Goyal, chief of hematology, BMT and cellular therapy, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said thalassemia minor, also known as thalassemia trait, is an inherited blood condition where a person has one altered gene responsible for making hemoglobin, the protein in red blood cells that carries oxygen. “In contrast, thalassemia major affects both gene copies. Patients with thalassemia major often need lifelong blood transfusions. However, people with thalassemia minor usually live completely normal, healthy lives without needing specific treatment,” said Dr Goyal.
Most of the time, people find out they have thalassemia minor during a routine blood test. “This test may reveal mild anaemia or smaller-than-normal red blood cells. Many individuals have no symptoms, while a few may feel occasional tiredness. Since these results can look like iron-deficiency anaemia, it’s important not to take iron supplements without confirming iron deficiency through proper tests. Taking iron unnecessarily offers no benefit and can even be harmful,” said Dr Goyal.
The more significant aspect of thalassemia minor is its impact on family planning rather than everyday health. “If both partners are carriers, there is a 25 percent chance with each pregnancy that their child could be born with thalassemia major, a severe condition requiring lifelong medical care. That’s why carrier screening and genetic counseling are strongly recommended before marriage or pregnancy, especially in communities where thalassemia is more common or if there’s a family history of the disorder,” said Dr Goyal.
For someone diagnosed with thalassemia minor, there’s generally no reason to panic. “Regular health check-ups, a balanced diet, and an active lifestyle are usually sufficient. Informing your doctor about your carrier status is helpful, especially during pregnancy or when being checked for ongoing anemia. The condition does not progress into thalassemia major, nor does it typically shorten life expectancy,” said Dr Goyal.
The key is awareness, knowing your status, avoiding misdiagnosis, and making informed decisions about reproduction. With timely testing and counseling, families can significantly lower the risk of severe thalassemia in future generations.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.