‘That’s me’: Actor Yogita Bihani says she has thalassemia; expert explains condition

Actor Yogita Bihani recently shared in her fiancé Aaryamann Sethi’s YouTube vlog that she has Thalassemia minor. “That’s me, I have Thalassemia,” said Yogita, in response to actor Archana Puran Singh’s sister Kalpana Chaudhary and yoga trainer Sameeksha Shetty’s chat about iron and B12 deficiency, which is common in women.

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Dr Kunal Goyal, chief of hematology, BMT and cellular therapy, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said thalassemia minor, also known as thalassemia trait, is an inherited blood condition where a person has one altered gene responsible for making hemoglobin, the protein in red blood cells that carries oxygen. “In contrast, thalassemia major affects both gene copies. Patients with thalassemia major often need lifelong blood transfusions. However, people with thalassemia minor usually live completely normal, healthy lives without needing specific treatment,” said Dr Goyal.