Easy yoga mudras to reduce hair fall, relieve constipation

From helping detoxify the body to strengthening pelvic organs, yoga mudras or hand gestures are considered to be immensely beneficial. According to fitness influencer and yoga practitioner Juhi Kapoor, mudras — when practised regularly — can also help manage various lifestyle issues.

To reduce hair fall and improve quality and strength of hair, Prithvi Mudra can help.

“The mudra helps promote hair growth, reduce hair fall, reduce heat from the body, boost blood circulation, increase energy and endurance, and invigorate internal organs and tissues,” said Kapoor.

How to do?

Touch the tip of your ring finger with the tip of your thumb.

Practice daily for 20-30 minutes for best results. Always sit in a meditative posture, inhale deeply and exhale slowly.

Another mudra called ‘Apana Mudra’ is a “power mudra that activates apana prana — the movement of energy — downward inducing elimination (of toxins from the body)”, she mentioned.

The pose helps provide relief from hormonal imbalances, poor digestion, urinary tract disorders, as well as stress. If performed regularly, it also helps better respiration, relieve constipation, boost period flow and regulate periods, avoid urine retention, said Kapoor.

How to do?

Sit in any meditative pose or lie down in Shavasana or suptabadha konasana and fold the middle finger, ring finger and the thumb together. Close your eyes and hold this gesture with both hands. Stay calm and composed and focus on your breathing.

Practice 15-20 minutes daily on an empty stomach, or two hours after a meal.

Contraindications

*Since the gesture generates strong downward pulling force, it should not be practiced by pregnant women in the initial eight months as it could lead to complications. Practising it during the ninth month, however, helps with easy childbirth, mentioned Kapoor.

*One should also avoid the practice when suffering from diarrhea, dysentery, cholera, and colitis.

*It should not be practiced immediately after meals.

