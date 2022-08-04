Doing this yoga asana every morning helps improve bowel movement, stay active

Yoga is known to have innumerable health benefits, both for the body and mind. As such, a good way to kickstart the day is by doing ‘Malasana’ or the garland pose which not only helps improve bowel movement but also keeps one feeling fresh and active.

Sharing the many benefits of this yoga asana, fitness trainer Juhi Kapoor took to Instagram and wrote: “Malasana play is my favorite morning ritual. Immediately out of bed and before hitting the bath, I spend a few minutes daily playing around with different variations of Malasana.”

How to do it?

*Stand with your feet width apart.

*Bend the knees and lower the butt to come into a squat.

*Take the upper arms inside the knees and bend the elbows to bring the palms together into anjali mudra or prayer position.

*Keep the spine straight.

*Stay in the position for five breaths. You can also move side ways by lifting your ankle on either sides.

*Come directly into a Forward Fold to exit the position.

*Complete as many reps as possible.

According to Kapoor, the yogic squat helps

*Improve bowel movement

*Kickstart the body’s digestive system

*To release emotional baggage

*To keep you fresh and active

*Boost hormonal balance and regulate period cycle

How long should you practice it for?

3-5 minutes daily

Contraindications

According to Kapoor, it is better to avoid in case of

*Arthritis or joint pain

*Knee injuries

*Severe back pain

*Diarrhoea

*Dehydration

*Hemorrhoids

*Pelvic pain

