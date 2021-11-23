Can yoga impact the mental health of an unborn child? Find out

The health of the mother directly impacts that of her child when they are in the womb. Advait Yogbhushan, the founder of Himalayan Yogi Institutes and a sacred science teacher, explains that a woman’s mental health, her internal state has a significant impact on the development of her unborn child. The health, illness, intelligence, and dealing with the environment outside the womb are all being conveyed to the fetus through the mother’s thinking process during the nine months of pregnancy.

“Even before conceiving, the mother has certain hormones in her body that are directly related to her mental state, such as dopamine, serotonin, or endorphins. These hormones are responsible for stabilising emotional health and the entire body. They enable brain cells and other nervous system cells to commute and transfer to the unborn child,” he says.

He continues by saying that as modern science and yogic studies explain, “genes only impact chemical balance, which takes place within the body and influences the new chromosomes to break and develop into new genes. The old gene patterns can be altered through working on oneself”.

When a woman conceives a fetus, therefore, it is already exposed to the outer environment through sounds, air, food consumed or the emotions she feels. The womb science (garbh vigyan) suggests it is mesmerising that there is a connection between the living being residing inside the woman’s womb to the outer world with the help of elements that nature offers to humankind.

“If we compare the cortisol level (main stress hormone present in the plasma) and the amniotic fluid (where the fetus is exposed the most) present in the womb of an anxious mother, the correlation would be higher as compared to a less-anxious woman. It has been proven that the placenta functions differently with anxious mothers and, thus, can increase the cortisol level in the amniotic fluid where the fetus is most exposed,” he explains.

Modern science and ancient studies prove genes can be transferred through generations. A child can present a habit or apparent feature of their paternal great-grandfather or can have a similar feature as their maternal grandmother. The genes are constantly mutating, and different cells are forming, inherited from parents. These cells can be altered through certain practices, wherein we bring our mind to a still state; yogic practices teach us to connect with our inner self, he adds.

Advait yogic therapies explain the concept of the spine, where the motor nerves responsible for the productivity of our body, such as the respiratory system, have a direct impact on breathing or movement of muscles to sustain in our daily life routine.

“Using these techniques, we can extend and elongate the spine from the anterior end so the motor nerves can perform to their maximum ability. Yogic studies show a pronounced effect on an unborn child when a mother incorporates yogic practices in her life where her body is in complete alignment with her mind,” says Yogbhushan.

“Include breathing, postures and meditation of advait yoga, to attain a positive state throughout the journey,” he suggests.

