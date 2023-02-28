Three yoga asanas to reduce the symptoms of depression

Yoga can be a powerful tool in the treatment of many conditions — both physical and mental — including depression. Recent studies suggest that yoga can reduce the impact of stress, help with anxiety and depression, be a self-soothing technique similar to meditation, relaxation, and exercise as well as improve energy. “The human mind is a living, breathing organism that requires regular care just like a plant does, in order to flourish. A plant needs sunlight, water, nutritious soil, and fertiliser. Spiritual exercises like yoga, meditation, and mindfulness training can support the development of a positive outlook on life,” said Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Founder of Akshar Yoga Institutions.

In a similar vein, highlighting the importance of yoga in managing depression, Sarvesh Shashi, Founder of Sarva Yoga Studios wrote on Instagram, “Depression is more than just feeling sad. It’s a real condition that affects millions,” adding that one can try certain yoga asanas to reduce their symptoms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarva – Yoga Studios (@sarvayogastudios)

According to Shashi, here are three yoga asanas that can help fight depression:

Setu Bandhasana (Bridge pose)

It strengthens the back muscles, relieves tension in the back, stretches the chest, neck and spine, and calms the brain. (Source: Freepik) It strengthens the back muscles, relieves tension in the back, stretches the chest, neck and spine, and calms the brain. (Source: Freepik)

Setu Bandha is derived from a Sanskrit word “setu”, which means bridge, and “bandha” that means lock or bind. It strengthens the back muscles, relieves tension in the back, stretches the chest, neck and spine, and calms the brain. However, Akshar advised that it must be avoided if you have a neck injury or back issues. Pregnant women should only perform this asana during their third trimester after a doctor’s approval.

Steps:

*Lie down on your back

*Bend your knees and keep your feet hip distance apart

*With your arms beside your body, and your palms facing down, inhale and gradually lift your lower, middle and upper back off the floor.

*Now, hold this pose for about a minute, and exhale as you release the pose.

Balasana (Child’s pose)

It also aids in removing stress and anxiety by releasing the tension of chest, waist and shoulders. (Source: Freepik) It also aids in removing stress and anxiety by releasing the tension of chest, waist and shoulders. (Source: Freepik)

In Balasana, the body replicates the position of a foetus in a womb. It is known as a posture of relaxation and helps relieve back ache. It also aids in removing stress and anxiety by releasing the tension of chest, waist and shoulders. Adding to this, Akshar said that it helps you breathe better and has a calming impact on the body and mind.

It is advised that pregnant women, people with joint pain, high blood pressure, injury to knees or those suffering from diarrhea should avoid practicing the asana.

Steps:

*Sit with your heels on the ground.

*Keep your knees and feet lying on the floor

*Slowly lean forward so that your forehead touches the ground.

*Exhale and place both your hands at the sides, with your palms touching the floor

*Bring your chest slowly in

*Remain in this pose for 45 second to a minute and keep breathing

Advertisement

Adho Mukha Svanasana (Mountain pose)

It improves blood circulation between shoulder blades and spine. (Source: Freepik) It improves blood circulation between shoulder blades and spine. (Source: Freepik)

Also known as downward dog pose as it similar to a dog stretching its body, the asana is practiced when doing Surya namaskar. It improves blood circulation between shoulder blades and spine, is beneficial for the respiratory system as it strengthens the lungs, improves digestion, energises and relaxes the body, and removes fatigue by calming the mind.

ALSO READ | Fitness alert: Count on these yoga poses to help fix your posture

Akshar recommended people with carpal tunnel syndrome, diarrhea, pregnant women in their final trimester, those with injury on arms, hips, shoulders or back, high blood pressure, a headache, a detached retina or weak eye capillaries to skip this asana.

Advertisement

Steps:

*Stand upright with your feet together

*Kneel on the floor and place your hands on the floor

*Keep the thighs and arms perpendicular to the floor

*You will feel a stretch at the back muscles of your legs

*Take deep breathes

*Stay in position for a minute or two, and then come up

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!