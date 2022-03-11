Yoga asanas and tips to relieve constipation, according to Ayurveda

Irregular bowel movements and constipation can make one feel really uneasy and also lead to other digestive issues. From a sedentary lifestyle to eating junk food — constipation can happen due to various reasons. According to Ayurveda, however, it is mainly caused due to an imbalance or aggravation of vata dosha.

ALSO READ | Irregular bowel movements? Check out these Yoga asanas to relieve constipation

Ayurvedic expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar took to Instagram to share the various reasons that could lead to it.

🗞️Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

*Not eating mindfully.

*Excessive intake of dry, cold, spicy, fried and fast food.

*Not drinking enough water.

*Less fibre in the food.

*Poor metabolism.

*Disturbed sleep pattern.

*Having late dinner.

*Sedentary lifestyle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Dixa Bhavsar Savaliya (@drdixa_healingsouls)

To get relief from constipation and ease your motions, try practising these yoga asanas.

Malasana (Garland pose)

*It tones the abdominal muscles and improves the function of the colon to help with elimination, the expert shared.

*It also improves balance, concentration and focus.

Ardha-Matsyendrasana (Sitting half spinal twist pose)

*Dr Bhavsar explained that this pose “stimulates the pancreas, liver, spleen, kidneys, stomach, and ascending and descending colons.”

Halasana (Plough pose)

*This posture provides comfort to the liver and intestine.

*It also increases blood circulation to the pelvic area and boosts digestion, she added.

Pavanmuktasana (Wind-relieving pose)

*This pose releases gas, relieves acid reflux and cures disorders like dyspepsia.

Baddha Konasana (Butterfly pose)

*The Ayurvedic expert suggested doing this pose as it “relieves gas, bloating and cramping. It also reduces stress”.

ALSO READ | Lifestyle changes that will help reduce the risk of developing kidney disease

Further, Dr Bhavsar also suggested some Ayurvedic tips for better bowel movement.

*Have 1 tsp of cow’s ghee with warm milk at bedtime.

*Drink 1 glass of lukewarm water first thing in the morning.

*Either switch to Indian style toilet or place a stool under your feet while using western toilets.

“It is mandatory for everyone to pass bowels at least once every single day. It is one of the best and easiest ways of natural detoxification,” she explained.

It is important to pass bowels every single day as chronic constipation can lead to “hormonal imbalance, mood swings, leaky gut, low vitamins, skin problems and lot more if left untreated”.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!