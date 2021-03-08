These yoga asanas will help regulate irregular periods

Ensure your periods are regular with these asanas. (Source: Taapsee Pannu/Instagram)

Many women experience pain and irregular periods. While usually, a menstrual cycle spans 28 days, it can also range from 21-38 days. However, it is termed irregular if you have not had periods for over 35 days or have experienced bleeding within 21 days of your previous period, explained Dr Dixa Bhavsar in an Instagram post.

Such irregularity may be termed normal if it is rare, but if it occurs frequently, it is important to consult the doctor.

Dr Bhavsar added: “It is caused due to changes in the hormonal levels, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), excessive exercise, changing birth control pills and using certain medications. Other reasons for irregular periods include thyroid issues, pregnancy, breastfeeding, uterine fibroid, intrauterine device, and stress.”

So, what is the way out?

According to Dr Bhavsar, one of the best ways to regulate irregular periods, painful menstrual cramps, and menstrual disorder is yoga.

Five yoga asanas that can help you deal with irregular periods are

Surya Namaskar

Sun salutations work out the muscles, joints, ligaments while also regulating the hormones. When practised regularly and with proper technique, the 12 postures that make Surya Namaskar help manage the issue.

Kapalabhati

The rapid breathing technique of pranayama is considered a cure for various ailments. It is considered as an effective technique to expel carbon dioxide from the blood. It comprises slow and normal inhalation and quick and forceful exhalation.

Bhadrasana or butterfly pose

It is considered an effective exercise to open up the legs and pelvic floor and strengthening the backbone, thighs and hips.

Dhanurasana or bow pose

Dhanurasana, one of the 12 basic Hatha yoga poses, is a great back stretching exercise. Regular practice of Dhanurasana not only gives the entire back a good stretch and flexibility, but also relieves menstrual irregularities and discomforts.

Vajrasana or thunderbolt pose

Vajrasana is known to cure acidity and digestion problems while strengthening the pelvic region, curing urinary problems and irregular periods.

