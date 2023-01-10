Five yoga asanas for a healthy gut

A healthy gut is quintessential to a healthy lifestyle. However, due to inadequate and erratic eating habits, we often end up compromising it, leading to common issues such as bloating, indigestion, and stomach ache, among other concerns.

While many rely only on nourishing foods for improved digestive health, it’s not enough! “Along with the combination of nourishing your body with healthy foods and essential nutrients, yoga can also play a vital role in detoxifying the gut and maintaining its health,” according to celebrity yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani.

In an Instagram post, she mentioned that bloating, indigestion and gastrointestinal issues are common symptoms of an unhealthy gut. To maintain digestive health, she demonstrated a few effective yoga asanas.

Take a look.

Triangle Pose

*Stand straight with your legs apart.

*Inhale. Raise your right hand straight above your head.

*Exhale. Bend your torso at the waist, to your left side.

*Simultaneously, slide your left arm down along your left leg till your fingers are at your ankle.

*At this point, your right arm must be horizontal as your head is tilted left.

*Hold the pose with your knees and elbows straight for 30 seconds.

*Inhale. Straighten yourself and stand erect. Repeat the posture on the other side.

Puppy Pose

*Come onto all fours. See that your shoulders are above your wrists and your hips are above your knees.

*Walk your hands forward a few inches and curl your toes under.

*As you exhale, move your hips halfway back toward your heels.

*Drop your forehead to the floor and let your neck relax. Keep a slight curve in your lower back.

*To feel a nice long stretch in your spine, press the hands down and stretch through the arms while pulling your hips back toward your heels.

*Breathe into your back, feeling the spine lengthen in both directions. Hold for 30 seconds to a minute, then release your buttocks down onto your heels.

Boat Pose

*Lie on your back with your feet together and arms in line with your body.

*Take a deep breath in and as you exhale, lift your chest and feet off the ground, stretching your arms towards your feet.

*Your eyes, fingers and toes should be in a line.

*As you exhale, come back to the ground slowly.

Bridge Pose

*Lie on your back with your knees bent, your legs and feet parallel and hip distance apart.

*Move your feet closer to your hips. Press down firmly through both of your feet and inhale to raise your hips.

*Clasp your hands under your back on the floor. Broaden your collarbones and get on top of your shoulders.

*Firm the outer shins and roll your upper thighs inward. Press down firmly through your heels and lift the back of your thighs and the bottom of your buttocks even higher while keeping the thighs parallel.

*To finish, exhale, release your hands, and lower to the floor.

Spinal Twist On Back

*Lie on your back, bring your arms out to the sides with the palms facing down in a T position. Bend the right knee and place the right foot on the left knee.

*Exhale drop the right knee over to the left side of your body, twisting the spine and low back.

*Keep the shoulders flat on the floor, close the eyes, and relax into the posture. Let gravity pull the knee down, so you do not have to use any effort in this posture.

*Breathe and hold for around 6-10 seconds.

