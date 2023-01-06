Practise these five asanas to free yourself of ’emotional burden’

In the constant rut of life, our mental and emotional health often gets compromised. While a healthy diet and stress-free lifestyle are crucial for your overall well-being, you also need to go the extra mile to release the emotional burden that’s constantly bothering you. Did you know that yoga can help a great deal in keeping your emotional health in check? With just a few simple asanas, you can find yourself feeling better – emotionally, mentally and physically.

“Let yourself be free of emotional burden with these asanas for emotional release,” said yoga expert Sarvesh Shashi as he demonstrated five asanas for emotional release.

Take a look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarva – Yoga Studios (@sarvayogastudios)

Balasana (Child’s Pose)

An easy pose for beginners, this asana “will keep your mind calm and reduce stress and anxiety,” according to Shashi.

Rajakapotasana (Pigeon Pose)

This yoga pose is beneficial for emotional release because it “stimulates the nervous system and activates the endocrine system”.

Baddha Konasana (Butterfly Pose)

“This asana is effective in relieving stress and tiredness,” according to the expert.

ALSO READ | Kareena Kapoor Khan’s yoga trainer suggests simple stretches to relieve neck pain

Janu Sirsasana (Head to Knee Pose)

Practise this yoga pose as it “calms the brain and brings down the anxiety levels“.

Sukhasana (Easy Pose)

Advertisement

One of the easiest asanas, Sukhasana helps improve focus and stillness.

Earlier, Malaika Arora, who frequently shares her preferred yoga poses, took to Instagram to talk about three poses that can help improve mental well-being. According to the actor, “Mental health needs equal attention as physical health”. They are – Adho Mukh Svanasana, Balasana and Sukhasana.

Take a look as Malaika performs these asanas for better mental health.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!