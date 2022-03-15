Follow these yoga asanas, tips for hair health

March 15, 2022 6:20:37 pm
Many of us struggle with good hair health owing to a multitude of factors. Experts suggest it is important to take some measures instead of stressing out. According to yoga practitioner and fitness influencer Juhi Kapoor, certain yoga asanas and some essential hair care tips can come handy when practised regularly.
Take a look.
View this post on Instagram
“When it comes to hair health, you need to build a holistic hair care routine – oiling, hair mask, regular hair wash with right products and healthy combing pattern. Food makes a huge difference, too. A good and balanced diet helps to keep your hair long, strong, and healthy,” she said in a post on Instagram.
When it comes to yoga, Kapoor mentioned that breathing techniques and inversions will help. “Inverted postures where crown of the is facing the floor boosts blood circulation towards the head and helps to strengthen your hair roots,” she said.
She shared three postures that can help boost blood circulation towards the head.
Ustrasana or Camel pose
*Push pelvic region and chest out
*Drop head back
Shashankasana or Rabbit pose
*Drop crown of the head towards the floor
*Don’t lift the hips
Matsyakridasana or Dolphin pose
*Bodyweight on the forearms on the floor
*Hips lifting like a mountain
*Keep pushing chin back and forth
Contraindications
– Avoid in case of high blood pressure and cardiac ailments
– Practise with caution in case of cervical troubles
– Avoid in case of headache and migraine
What else can you do?
*Consume nuts and seeds
*Consume dairy
*Comb hair twice daily
*Include protein in diet
*Build a haircare routine
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-