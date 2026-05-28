Honey Singh wears wig, says is ‘totally bald’ due to bipolar medications: Experts explain link

Yo Yo Honey Singh recently opened up about his struggles with substance abuse and bipolar disorder. Talking about one of the darkest phases of his life, the rapper said on ABtalks podcast, “For three years, I didn’t step out of my bedroom. Even while taking a shower, I used to keep the bathroom door open because I was scared I would die. Bipolar disorder takes you into destructive thoughts that are not real, but it makes you feel like they are actually happening.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

He continued, “In 2018 and 2019, I believed that I was already dead. I used to sit there thinking I was dead already and stuck somewhere between heaven and hell. My mother would give me food, and I would think it was my last meal. I was on heavy medication for seven years. I became 105 kilos because of it, and I lost my hair completely. This is fake hair; I am totally bald. This is a wig.”

Talking about his recovery journey, the singer mentioned that he later changed doctors, which helped him rebuild his life after years of suffering.

“I was on the same medication for seven years and still wasn’t getting cured. But when I finally decided to step out of my house, I also changed my doctor. He changed some medicines, introduced new ones, and adjusted the dosage of the main salt. I started recovering within four weeks. In just four weeks, I started meeting people and facing life again.”

Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

To understand if bipolar medications affect hair growth, we reached out to experts.

Dr Raghav Mago, consultant plastic surgeon, Gleneagles Hospital, Parel, said bipolar disorder medications can sometimes cause unexpected side effects, and one of the “most distressing” among them is severe hair loss. “In some cases, patients may experience rapid thinning of hair or even become completely bald after prolonged use of certain mood stabilisers or psychiatric medicines. This can deeply affect self-confidence, emotional well-being, and social life, especially when the treatment is already being taken for mental health management,” said Dr Mago, who deals with hair concerns.

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Dr Aniruddha More, consultant neurologist, Jupiter Hospital, Thane, affirmed that some medications used to treat bipolar disorder can lead to hair thinning or excessive hair loss in certain individuals. “Not everyone experiences this, but it is a known side effect of a few mood stabilisers and psychiatric drugs. This typically happens because the medicines affect the hair growth cycle, nutritional balance, hormonal regulation, or metabolism in the body. In most cases, the hair loss is diffuse, meaning it occurs gradually across the scalp instead of in patches.”

Dr More noted that some mood stabilisers, such as lithium and valproate, have been connected to hair loss in a subset of patients.

“These medications are widely used because they effectively stabilise mood swings and prevent relapses in bipolar disorder. However, side effects can vary based on dosage, treatment duration, nutritional status, stress levels, and underlying health conditions. It’s also important to note that bipolar disorder itself can cause disrupted sleep, stress, poor appetite, and hormonal changes, all of which may worsen hair loss,” said Dr More.

Is the hair loss permanent?

In most cases, the hair loss is temporary. “It usually improves once the medication is adjusted, nutritional deficiencies are addressed, or the body adapts to the treatment. Doctors might recommend supplements like biotin, zinc, or iron if deficiencies are found. Patients should avoid stopping psychiatric medications abruptly for cosmetic reasons, as this can lead to a relapse of mood symptoms,” informed Dr More.

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What should patients do if they notice sudden hair thinning during treatment?

The first step is to talk to the treating psychiatrist or physician instead of self-medicating or stopping the medications, stressed Dr More. “Hair loss during psychiatric treatment can be managed in many cases. Early evaluation is key to figuring out whether the issue is related to medication, stress, nutrition, hormones, or another neurological or medical condition. A balanced approach is crucial because maintaining mental stability is the top priority while managing any side effects,” Dr More said.

Dr Mago mentioned that patients will also require emotional support, counselling, and reassurance, as visible side effects like baldness can increase anxiety, depression, and social withdrawal in many individuals.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.